Music In the Park at Wrenn Miller Park
The Rotary Club of Jamestown will be accepting donations of school supplies at Music in the Park on Friday, Sept. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Campaign Food Drive - Town Hall
The Town of Jamestown is partnering with the United Way of High Point in their 2021 food drive. The CANpaign will be Sept 13-17. Canned goods and staples may be brought to the lobby at Town Hall. All food collected will go to United Way of High Point.
Envision Jamestown
Sign-up is now open for the Jamestown Visioning Workshop, to be held Sept. 14-18. This workshop will provide opportunities to participate online (details forthcoming) or in-person. In-person attendance will be limited to the first 50 participants to sign-up. More information and the sign-up form can be found at www.EnvisionJamestown.com/Public-Engagement . Please share this website with your friends, neighbors, and community members!
- Sept. 14 - 6:30 to 9 p.m.
- Sept. 15 - 6 to 7 p.m.
- Sept. 16 - 6 to 7 p.m.
- Sept. 17 - 1 to 3 p.m.
- Sept. 18 - 3 to 6 p.m.
Jamestown Rotary Club 60th Annual Horseshow
The Jamestown Rotary Club is sponsoring its 60th Annual Horse Show on Saturday, October 2 at 10 a.m. at Piedmont Saddle Club, 8001 Leabourne Road, Colfax, NC. Bring the family for a free and exciting day of fun and enjoyment. Concessions and food will be available along with raffles and prizes.
