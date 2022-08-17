Jamestown Bypass Work to Require Permanent Traffic Shift and Temporary Closure

JAMESTOWN – Starting Aug. 20, traffic on Greensboro Road near Interstate 74 will shift to a recently completed portion of the Jamestown Bypass, weather permitting.

The traffic shift will redirect vehicles off Greensboro Road onto the Jamestown Bypass, between Lindale Drive and Enterprise Drive. Greensboro Road will remain accessible but will no longer be the main thoroughfare for traffic. 

Spencer Street Closure

In addition, Spencer Street will be closed to traffic starting Aug. 22 to allow contractors to further tie the Jamestown Bypass into Greensboro Road. Spencer Street is expected to reopen in late September.

During this closure, drivers will follow an onsite detour to Hickory Lane, Deep River Road, Summit Road and Lindale Drive. 

Motorists should remain alert, drive cautiously and slow down as they travel near the work zone.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

