Spring forward, fall back. It’s a phrase we’ve known for a number of years as a memory prompt to remember to set our clocks forward or backward for daylight saving time. But March 12 at 2 a.m. could be the last time we have to worry about the clocks. Emphasis on “could.”
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), two bills were introduced in the 2021 N.C. General Assembly on that would have made daylight saving time as the official time year-round in the state – “subject to congressional authorization.” However, the bills failed.
Federal legislation has also been introduced in recent years to make daylight saving time permanent and year-round – most notably with the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 – but no law has been passed.
On March 2 of this year, 12 U.S. senators re-introduced the Sunshine Protection Act, making daylight saving time permanent. The same bit of legislation passed the Senate unanimously in March of last year, but the House of Representatives never voted on it. If the House approves it, so must President Joe Biden. Implementation would probably not be until late 2024, however. If it happens, we will lose an hour sleep that we will never get back.
Benjamin Franklin is often credited with introducing the idea of daylight saving in 1784 when he wrote a satirical letter to the editor of a Paris newspaper in which he suggested that the French fire cannons at sunrise to wake people and reduce candle consumption at night.
Daylight saving time has been debated since it was first introduced in the United States in 1918, making it, as one writer stated, “literally older than sliced bread [which appeared in 1928].” One reason is people are just tired of remembering to change their clocks and, thus, being late or early for appointments. Then again, you have the people who never change their clocks and just remember to add or subtract an hour.
It was originally enacted as a way to save energy by giving more daylight in the evening hours, but some studies have said not much energy is saved.
“Other studies have shown negative impacts on people’s health and circadian rhythms because of time changes as well as a higher number of car crashes and workplace injuries in the days after a time change,” according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Hospitals have reported a significant jump in patient heart attacks the day after the switch.
The Department of Transportation oversees the time zones in the U.S. It reports at least 45 states have proposed legislation since 2015 to either change their observance of daylight saving time or establish permanent standard time. In North Carolina, legislation failed to pass the General Assembly.
However, states do not have the authority to make daylight saving permanent but they are allowed to exempt themselves from its observance.
“If a state chooses to observe daylight saving time, it must begin and end on federally mandated dates,” the DOT’s website states. “Federal law does not require any area to observe daylight time, but those that do must follow the starting and ending dates set by the law.”
A CBS News poll in March 2022 found that 46 percent of U.S. residents preferred daylight saving time all year round, 33 percent preferred standard time year-round and 21 percent were okay continuing to clock switch twice a year.”Those wanting to see permanent daylight saving time may be as high as 70 percent, depending on which poll is chosen.
Daylight saving time was used during World Wars I and II, then called “war time.”
The Uniform Time Act established nationwide standards for the observance of daylight saving time when it was signed into law in 1966. Only the states of Arizona and Hawaii and some U.S. territories have opted out.
Permanent daylight saving time was to be a two-year experiment in the early 1970s, partially to help a national gas crisis. But 10 months after it began, we went back to switching the clocks twice a year because people did not like dark winter mornings and children going to school in the dark.
President Gerald Ford finally signed nine-month daylight saving time it into law in October 1974.
