Many of us have fond childhood memories of going to a playground, swinging on the swings, using the hot metal slide in the summer, joining a friend on the seesaw, trying not to fly off the dizzying and dangerous merry-go-round spinner and climbing on the monkey bars. But imagine if you have a mobility problem that prevents any of these activities. That’s where an inclusive playground comes in.
Town officials realized there was a demand and need for all-inclusive and accessible playground equipment at Jamestown Park as they worked on the Parks & Recreation Master Plan in 2021. The town is home to two education centers for children with cognitive and/or physical disabilities. Haynes-Inman serves students with special needs, most of whom are considered medically fragile with significant disabilities. C.J. Greene serves students with severe and profound cognitive development delays.
“The specific recreational needs of these local students, alongside the need for replacement of our well-loved existing playground, provides an opportunity to serve the full community with a universally-designed recreation area,” said Scott Coakley, parks superintendent.
With these needs in mind, and with the support of the two schools, the Town applied for – and was rewarded – an Accessibility for Parks (AFP) grant from the state in the amount of $500,000, the maximum amount awarded.
“We do plan on working with Haynes-Inman and C.J. Greene schools,” Coakley added. “Both schools provided letters of support that I feel was a crucial element in our application. Meeting with the schools will be a key factor in the equipment we install. There are a lot of options, and we want to make sure we get the equipment that can be loved for years to come.”
The Town’s portion of the 1-5 grant has been covered by another grant from the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF), which the Town received last year. For every $5 spent of grant money spent, the Town must spend $1.
The current playground is by far the most-used equipment in the park and “has been abused with love” for nearly 20 years, Coakley said. He added that the existing playground will be replaced by a design for children of all abilities, not just those with disabilities. It will encourage physical, sensory and social opportunities. The new equipment will enhance strength, balance and flexibility.
The surface of the playground will be rubberized with surrounding concrete. Coakley’s staff plans to install yard games, such as hopscotch, for extra play options.
The inclusive playground will be along East Fork Road as it is now, between the park entrances. Surrounding it will be a re-located volleyball court, basketball court and a new dog park. The Town has three years to complete the project.
In other news about Jamestown Park, Coakley said WiFi has been installed at the shelters and soccer complex. WiFi will be added at Wrenn Miller Park in the future.
New software will soon allow guests to go online to reserve shelters and fields as well as pay online.
