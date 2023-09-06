There are only two women captains in the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office – and one of them is at the District 3 office in Jamestown.
Capt. Latoya Howell was transferred to Jamestown on July 30, replacing Capt. Yousef Sansour, and is still learning the area. She has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2003 and is the only sworn captain. The other one is a detention captain.
Law enforcement is in her blood but she didn’t plan to be an officer. Howell’s father was in the N.C. Highway Patrol and her husband retired from the military.
“I was not playing cops and robbers as a kid,” Howell said with a laugh. “I was playing Barbie and Ken. I did not want to be a police officer.
“We moved back to Greensboro [when my husband retired] and I needed a job. I answered an ad for a detention officer, not really knowing what a detention officer was, but I was good at it. I stayed there five or six years.”
She became a sworn officer in 2008 and promoted to captain in 2021.
Howell has worked many positions in the Sheriff’s Office, coming to Jamestown from District 1, but she has never worked in District 3, although her favorite place to eat is Southern Roots.
“I’m excited to be here for the community,” she said. “I love the atmosphere.”
She worked for a while as an SRO (School Resource Officer) because she liked children and was in the Juvenile Detective division for several years.
“Working in the school had its challenges but I enjoyed it,” she said.
As a captain, Howell oversees criminal investigations, the patrol division of four squads, works with trainees and manages personnel issues and budget.
One of her first duties in Jamestown was speaking with Town Council candidates at the Aug. 4 Candidates Forum.
District 3 recently was involved with the homicide in Adams Farm where a man ran over a woman, killing her.
“The District just handled the initial crime scene response, helping Major Crimes. We don’t get too involved in that part,” she said. “[Major Crimes] handled the investigation. I can almost guarantee they worked non-stop [to solve the crime].” (See below.)
Howell has several goals, one of which is to increase the knowledge of the many rookies in the Sheriff’s Office.
“My goal is giving people what I have, giving them my knowledge. My lieutenant has a wealth of knowledge. Building these young guys and girls up to be the ones to run the district when we leave,” she said. “Feeding into them what was given to us as rookie deputies.
“I can’t imagine being a patrol deputy at 21 and having no life experience.”
Howell remembered a dangerous situation she had been in when she was in Special Operations. Deputies walked up to a house to issue a search warrant. Once they got inside the house, the owner started shooting.
“My body wasn’t moving as fast as my brain was!” she said. “But, you know, I think the Lord just protects us.”
One deputy was injured.
Howell has been married for 25 years and has a 24-year-old daughter and a 19-year-old son along with two grandchildren. Though retired, her husband is still involved with the military, serving in active duty reserve and working with ROTC.
Note: Maliq Anthony Marshall-Hardy, 28, of Statesville, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 70-year-old Gwendolyn Davis Flood of Adams Farm on Aug. 24. He also was charged with attempted first-degree murder in the attack on her 28-year-old niece, Jessica Faith Perry, who was hospitalized for her injuries. Marshall-Hardy is being held without bond and faces multiple other charges, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
