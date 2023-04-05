The Easter lily has long been a tradition in churches and homes at this time of year. There are several reasons why this happens.
Since it blooms around this time, the Easter lily is a symbol of new life, as is Spring.
It also has a spiritual meaning and is mentioned many times in the Bible. Matthew 6:28 indicates Jesus said, “Consider the lilies how they grow: they toil not, they spin not; and yet I say unto you, that Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these.” Hosea 14:5 reads, “I will be like the dew to Israel; he will blossom like a lily. Like a cedar of Lebanon he will send down his roots.”
The plant symbolizes purity, rebirth, grace, hope and new beginnings. It is most often associated with the resurrection of Jesus, which is observed on Easter.
One alternate name for the lily is the “white-robed apostles of hope,” symbolizing the purity of the sinless Jesus.
Some believe Easter lilies grew where Jesus’s tears and blood fell from the cross, and lilies were supposedly found in the Garden of Gethsemane after the crucifixion.
The shape of the white Easter lily represents a trumpet sounding the message that Jesus has risen.
In Pagan traditions, the Easter lily is associated with motherhood and fertility and is often gifted to mothers as a symbol of gratitude.
The Easter lily originated in the Ryukyu Islands in southern Japan. It was introduced to England in 1819 and America in 1880. Lily bulb production was centered in Japan and the southern United States beginning in the late 1800s. However, in 1941 during WWII, they could not be purchased from Japan. Soon, business boomed in the United States and Canada and by 1945, there were about 1,200 growers from Vancouver, Canada, to Long Beach, Calif. Today, the Easter Lily Capital of the World has shrunk to a small area along the Oregon-California border, where over 95 percent of potted Easter lily bulbs are grown.
So, if you purchase the tall and stalky Lilium longiflorum (the Easter lily’s botanical name) this Easter, remember where it came from and its religious significance.
Dogwood trees
Another plant with religious significance at Easter is the dogwood tree. Legend says Jesus’ cross was constructed of dogwood. Apparently the trees at that time were sturdier than the ones seen in yards today. It is said Jesus cursed the tree on which he was crucified. The curse was for the tree to never again grow tall enough to be used as a cross in another crucifixion.
This is a nice story, but is probably just that, a story. It should be noted that flowering dogwood trees are only native to Eastern North America and Northern Mexico, so there would not have been any dogwood trees in Israel during Jesus’ crucifixion. It is, however, the state flower of North Carolina and state tree of Virginia and Missouri.
After the curse, it is said Jesus blessed the dogwood tree to grow beautiful flowers that would bloom at this time of the year.
The white parts of the dogwood flower are not petals at all but actually leaves called bracts. Four bracts surround a tight cluster of tiny yellow flowers in the center. The bracts form in a cross shape, with two long bracts, and two short bracts. The indentions on the outside edge of each bract symbolize the nail holes in Jesus’ hands. Some varieties have red marks around these indentions representing Jesus’ blood.
The center of the dogwood symbolizes the crown of thorns that was placed on Jesus’s head during the crucifixion.
