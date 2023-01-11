The Jamestown Town Council will again attempt to hold public hearings regarding annexation, rezoning and a development agreement for property owned by D.R. Horton along Guilford College and Mackay roads at its Jan. 17 meeting.
Prior to these public hearings, the Council will hold a public hearing to consider a text amendment to the Land Development Ordinance (LDO) regarding the Planned Unit Development (PUD) zoning district. The Planning Board discussed this matter at its Jan. 9 meeting.
Ross Sanderlin, golf course manager, and Jamey Claybrook, golf course superintendent will give quarterly reports.
Before the Council is also consideration of approval of an amendment to the Grant Project Ordinance for American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus Recovery Funding.
The Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 in the Civic Center at Town Hall. The public is invited to attend. The meeting will also be broadcast live at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC.
