As expected, the Jamestown Town Council again continued the public hearings regarding annexation and rezoning from D.R. Horton for the former Johnson property at the corner of Guilford College and Mackay roads. The public hearing on the related development agreement was also continued. All hearings are now scheduled for April 19.
Mayor Lynn Montgomery read the following statement from the Council regarding the continuations:
“Our Council noted from the beginning of this process that the development of these tracts will impact the character and function of our historic town forever.
“We decided that development would proceed in two ways. First, with meaningful input from our town’s citizen’s under the guidance of one of the country’s leading urban planners. This was accomplished last fall. Second we decided that this project would be guided by a tightly written, highly specific and well-prepared development agreement that went far beyond the details and regulations in our zoning ordinance. Our town staff and legal counsel prepared an extensive document that touches on everything from street standards, sidewalk design, signage, architectural specifications, utility requirements, and fire and public protection, to name a few.
“These documents are not drafted overnight, but through discussion and negotiation.
“Our staff and legal counsel have done their part and met the agreed-upon schedule. We continue to wait for timely responses from the developer. When we do, we will have a document for you to review. Our attorneys advise us that we are still not obligated to accept the agreement or any part of its terms. Once we have meaningful responses from the developer, we will move to the next stage.
“We appreciate your patience with this process.”
In other business:
• Since former Assistant Town Manager Matthew Johnson was hired as Town Manager, Town Clerk Katie Weiner has been appointed assistant town manager, effective immediately.
In a statement, Johnson said, “Katie will assist in overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Town and will assist in directing the Town’s staff in the implementation of the Town Council’s Strategic Plan. Additionally, she will be working directly with the town council and town manager to develop and implement strategies that will propel Jamestown into the future.”
Weiner was hired in 2017 and has a bachelor’s degree in political science and master’s degree in public administration. She will continue to serve as town clerk.
• The Council voted three to one to approve new golf course rates at Jamestown Park, effective March 28. Councilmember Lawrence Straughn cast the nay vote.
• The following people were appointed to the new Bicycle and Pedestrian Steering Committee: Jamestown residents Mark Bingham, Josie Cothran, Lori Ecklund, Brant Gomez, Dan McDaniel, Wid Painter and Jeff Sebens. Technical representatives Andrew Edmonds, HPMPO Transportation Planner; a representative from NCDOT Division 7; Alex Rotenberry, NCDOT Integrated Mobility Division; and Mitchell Johnson, vice president of operations and facilities at GTCC’s Jamestown Campus. Also included are Town Planner Anna Hawryluk and Director of Public Services Paul Blanchard.
• The Council honored outgoing interim Town Clerk Nancy Avery, who has filled in while Weiner was on maternity leave. Weiner recently returned to work.
• The Council scheduled a public hearing for amendment to the Land Development Ordinance. The amendment clarifies the definition of planning director in Article III Definitions by noting the town manager or designee may act in the place of planning director.
• Due to conflicts, the June 21 Town Council meeting will be moved to June 23.
The next Town Council meeting will be April 19.
