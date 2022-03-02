For several years, black steel benches have been popping up around Jamestown, providing walkers in the community, or those who just want to rest and watch the world go by, an opportunity to relax along the way.
The benches, which began as part of a downtown beautification plan, are donated by individuals or groups in honor or memory of friends and loved ones. Each bench bears a commemorative plaque naming the person honored.
“The sponsorship efforts began in earnest around 2011 when the Town began working on plans for Wrenn Miller Park,” said Town Manager Matthew Johnson. “The Town pays for roughly half or a little more of the actual cost and we also contribute the manpower to assemble and set the sponsored items in place.”
As funds are available for matching, the Town Council accepts all such gifts donated in the order they are received. In the event a donor wishes to assume all of the cost, the Town will accept the full donation.
“We try to work very closely with the sponsor to find a suitable location for each item,” Johnson added.
When Sheryl Miller decided to place a bench in downtown Jamestown in memory of her husband Kenneth, she opted to have it as close to Potent Potables as possible. The location available was in front of the Blue House Bakery, which is beside that business.
“Ken loved downtown Jamestown and was a frequent customer at PoPos, Southern Roots and The Deck,” she said. “The bench was a surprise for our daughters, Sarah, 24, and Audrey, 20. Ken’s brother, Tom Miller, came down from Richmond and met us in front of the bakery to unveil the bench to the girls.”
The Jamestown Civitans have placed two benches at the entrance sign between Yorkleigh Lane and Vickrey Chapel Road in memory of former club members Terry Wyrick and Frank Weaver.
“We are a very active group and they were key members,” said club president Keith Volz.
Weaver was especially involved in helping coordinate the annual golf tournament that the Jamestown Civitans have sponsored for 40 years. This year the event will be the Saturday after Mother’s Day and will be held in conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Association.
In the past, both Wyrick and Weaver volunteered numerous hours working at the concession stand when the Civitans handled it during Ragsdale High School sporting events.
“When our group decided to honor these men by placing benches in the community, we looked around for an appropriate place,” Volz said. “The area around the entrance sign is so pretty now and we thought that would be a good spot.”
Sponsoring benches is only one way to contribute to the streetscape of Jamestown. Helping to place attractive trash receptacles, trees, or even planters are others. To learn how to contribute a lasting memorial, contact the Town Hall at 336-454-1138 and ask to speak to Town Manager Matthew Johnson about the project.
