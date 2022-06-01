One More Mission
Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to fly to Washington, D.C., to view the various memorials dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifices of those who have served in the military and their friends.
This is not the lead to a fictional undertaking, but a real trip by real people to a real place. The Triad Honor Flight coordinates “One More Mission” to honor veterans who have served at home or abroad. A guardian accompanies each veteran and the flights also include medical personnel, bus captains and other Triad Honor Flight volunteer staff.
It costs $125,000 to put each flight together. Veterans fly for free and each receives a special shirt, jacket and hat. Donations from business sponsors, organizations and individuals help cover expenses for the veterans. All other participants on the flight pay $600.
Darrell Freeman of Jamestown flew on the April 27 Honor Flight to Washington. Although Freeman, an Army veteran, had not considered going on such a flight, he was familiar with them. His wife Deana had served as a guardian for three WWII veterans 11 years ago. Local flights had stopped for a while, but when they continued Deana enrolled her husband for a trip.
“It was special to have my daughter Kim serve as my guardian,” Freeman said. “I went to Vietnam in 1968 when my wife was seven months pregnant. I did not get to see her until she was 10 months old, and now 54 years later she was able to go with me on this trip.”
The Triad Honor Flight leaves the Piedmont Triad International airport early in the morning and returns later that night. Once in Washington, participants board luxury buses with a bus captain and tour guide. A police escort takes them from one memorial to another. Included in the tour are the Iwo Jima Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, as well as the Air Force, WWII, Korean and Vietnam memorials.
“Our group had the unique opportunity to see the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery,” Freeman said. “Not everyone gets to do that.”
The beginning
The Honor Flight program began shortly after the National World War II Memorial opened in 2004. Earl Morse, a retired Air Force Captain working as a physician assistant in Springfield, Ohio, heard patients who served during that era talking about the memorial. He knew many would never see it due to their age, health conditions or finances.
In 2005, Morse used his own plane to fly several veterans to see the memorial. He soon recruited 11 other pilots to do the same and the Honor Flight program began.
By 2006, a waiting list of veterans wishing to make the trip was so long the organization began using commercial airlines.
“In our area, Rotary Club District 7690 helped sponsor veterans and between 2009 and 2011, 1,300 Triad-based WWII veterans were able to participate in the trip,” said Jackie Kohler, vice president of the board for the Triad Honor Flight. “Due to a lack of volunteers, no local flights were made for several years.”
Local Honor Flight revived
In 2019, Alison Huber met her dad who had flown with her brother on an Honor Flight from Ohio to the nation’s capital. She was so moved by the events of the day she came back to the Triad ready to start a local organization once more. After contacting the National Flight Network, volunteers spent months working toward that goal and in 2020 the group got its 501(c)(3) status and was sanctioned as one of 130 Honor Flight hubs in the United States. Huber now serves as executive director for the local hub.
The newly formed Triad Honor Flight flew its first mission to Washington on Nov. 11, 2021. The second flight was made in April of this year and one is scheduled for Oct. 12. Trips from this area are made in one day, while those from other parts of the country may take as much as three days.
The program is managed by an all-volunteer staff. Kohler, perhaps more than some, understands what it means to give back to those who have faithfully served in the military because she has seen it from both sides. She served for four years as a military police officer in the Army. Her mother, father, brothers and husband were in various branches of the military. Both her sons are 100 percent retired on medical disability from wounds sustained in combat and a grandson is on active duty in the coast guard.
“It is important to give back in any way we can to those who have given so much for us,” she said. “Volunteering with the Honor Flight is my way of giving back.”
Any veteran over age 65 may apply online to go on a Triad Honor Flight. Veterans are selected according to age, starting with the oldest until the plane is filled. Veterans in line move to a spreadsheet for the next flight. Sometimes younger veterans serve as guardians for older ones.
Lewis Pleasants of Boonville took his first flight 11 years ago as a guardian for three WWII veterans. In November of last year he returned to Washington on an Honor Flight as a veteran and in April went again as a bus captain. Pleasants, who served in the Navy and Marines, calls the Honor Flights a bucket-list item.
“It is the trip of a lifetime, a wonderful experience,” he said. “I would like to go back again. I was impressed with how well organized the trips are.”
Mail Call
One aspect of the trip that was especially meaningful was the mail call held on the plane after leaving Washington. All veterans received a packet filled with letters, notes and cards from “back home.”
“When I was in the service, mail call was always a special part of the day,” Freeman said. “We did not have cell phones and Internet to use for communication. But Deana wrote to me most every day.”
Before the trip, guardians notified friends and relatives and requested they write something to the veteran that could be read on the way home. Drawings and messages from school children were also included.
Welcome Home
For Pleasants and Freeman, both Vietnam veterans, one of the best things about the trip was the wonderful reception they received upon coming home from the flight.
When the group disembarked at the Greensboro airport, they were placed in line in order of age. As they started a processional to the front of the building they could hear cheering and see small flags being waved to welcome them.
“It was wonderful to see the sincerity of the community as they gathered there to honor those who have served our country,” Pleasants said. “When we returned from Vietnam we were not welcomed very nicely. The honor flight has been a healing experience for me.”
“I got emotional seeing all that,” Freeman noted. “It was overwhelming. This welcome home made up for all those years. It gave me a sense of pride to realize that people do care. The entire Honor Flight was a Crown Jewel. It was an honor and privilege to be part
of it.”
Guardians speak out
“I can’t say enough for the way each of the veterans were treated with dignity, respect and honor during the entire trip,” Kim Freeman said. “Ordinary men and women were made to feel extraordinary by all the support provided by the Triad Honor Flight.”
“I served as a guardian as a tribute to my dad who passed away in August of 2021,” said Jerry Brett. “He served in Korea for two years.”
Brett was guardian for two veterans on the April flight – Ross Winchester, who served in Korea and Winchester’s friend Steve Rockwood, a Vietnam veteran.
“I was especially impressed at the tribute the veterans got,” Brett said. “People were clapping and cheering at both ends of the flight. When they arrived back home, I imagine there were about 2,000 people waiting to greet them. As Ross was walking down the line a little girl gave him a long-stemmed rose and he bent down to thank her.”
Brett noted it was especially touching to see the Vietnam guys receive a hero’s welcome that they did not get after the war.
“It was a good day to be an American,” he added.
Find out more about Triad Honor Flight at www.triadhonorflight.org.
