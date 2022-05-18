It is the goal of many people to live in their home as long as they can. But not every home is safe for the aging – or even for those of any age. AARP has the solutions to being able to live in the home you enjoy for a long time.
Bob Gerken, a local AARP representative and member of the Jamestown AARP Livable Communities Committee, will host the next free workshop, HomeFit, at 10:30 a.m. on May 25. It will be held via Zoom and the link is on the Town’s website, www.jamestown-nc.gov. The workshop will also be streamed on the Town’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC and shown in the Civic Center at Town Hall. This is the third of three workshops presented by the Jamestown AARP Livable Communities Committee.
Gerken will offer smart solutions for making your home comfortable, safe and a great fit — and you don’t have to be a senior or member of AARP to take advantage of the workshop.
Do you know what modifications and improvements you can have done to make your home safer as well as more comfortable? Obvious things include grab bars in the bathroom and wider doors to accommodate wheelchairs.
The AARP HomeFit Workshop provides information to participants on how to decide what type of home modifications are needed to stay in their home as they age. It also provides ideas and inspiration on making those modifications. The goal of this webinar is to educate participants on home updates that can make it easier for them to go about their daily activities while staying comfortable, independent, and injury-free in their home.
You can download a free copy of AARP’s HomeFit Guide from their website, www.aarp.org.
Living Longer, Living Stronger
In April, Dr. Althea Taylor Jones presented a Living Longer, Living Stronger workshop for AARP. It is available at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC. The workshop covered how everyone can plan for the future and included finance, health, home and community, and your legal wishes.
Discuss your wishes with your loved ones. Have a living will and health care power of attorney along with a regular will, financial power of attorney and list of funeral plans.
Dr. Jones suggested everyone have their medical record available in case of emergencies with a copy on the refrigerator, one in the glove compartment of your cars, in a well-used cabinet, or any place responders might look. The record would include a list of doctors, medications and pharmacists. Do you have any hereditary diseases? Make a note.
A sample form is available at https://www.aarp.org/health.
Now is a good time to start planning for the possibility you may need extended care at some point. Can you afford it? Dr. Jones noted that it costs, on average, over $100,000 a year for a private room in a nursing home and that long-term care insurance policies are very expensive and don’t even cover all of the costs.
Establish an advance directive and have it registered with the secretary of state (sosnc.gov).
Be prepared
In Jamestown, 29.5 percent of the residents are age 60 or older. That number is expected to rise by 2035, when the number of adults older than 65 will be greater than the number of children under 18. These days, one quarter of all Americans age 65 or older live in small towns like Jamestown and rural communities.
Being an AARP Livable Community does not apply just to older adults. It’s a method of making towns attractive to anyone wanting to move there, whether as a couple, alone or as part of an extended family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.