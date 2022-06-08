Do you want to continue living in your home as you age?
Do you have mobility problems now, at a younger age?
Do you know what modifications and improvements you can have done to make your home safer as well as more comfortable?
The recent HomeFit workshop offered by the Jamestown AARP Livable Communities Committee presented many solutions to upfit your home so you can stay in it as long as possible.
Many of the tips offered are good safety suggestions that anyone can use, no matter their age or physical ability.
Bob Gerken, a local AARP representative and member of the Jamestown AARP Livable Communities Committee, presented the third of three workshops offered by the committee.
“Whatever you do, keep that four-letter word ‘safe’ in your plans,” Gerken said.
He began by pointing out the high costs of alternatives to living at home, including assisted living facilities, nursing homes and adult day care. Even private duty home health care can make a large monthly hole in the finances.
“Compare these costs to the cost of modifying your home,” Gerken suggested.
He also pointed out the need to make certain your home is accessible to those who visit, a term he called “visitability”.
A good place to start is modifying existing entrances, making them wide enough for wheelchairs, adding ramps, making certain steps are safe for walkers. Exterior lighting could be motion-activated to guide visitors to the door. Video doorbells are also a good product.
“Remember, this is your home,” Gerken said. “You need to incorporate those items that will make it safer for you to live and make it easier for you to live.”
Kitchens can be reconfigured with lower cabinets and countertops for storage and food prep. Gerken said real estate agents believe this is a selling point for those looking for an age-friendly home.
“There are many upgrades to a kitchen to minimize bending over or reaching.”
Bathroom safety and accessibility are of major importance.
“We could have spent the whole hour talking about bathrooms,” Gerken said. “This is an area where many accidents [occur].”
A few suggestions include raising the height of the toilet seat and adding a bench, grab bars and mat to the shower.
He added that grab bars, or handholds, are not just for bathrooms. They can be added as a second railing to stairways or around doors.
“This is your home,” Gerken said. “Make it safe and more livable for you. Talk to family and friends. Whatever you’re experiencing as a challenge, you’re not the first one to experience that. People will have solutions.”
All of the workshops can be viewed on the Town’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC. You can download a free copy of AARP’s 36-page HomeFit Guide from their website, www.aarp.org as well as a checklist to see how your home currently compares.
Other tips are available at https://aarpfoundation.org/home-upkeep-toolkit.
