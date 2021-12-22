This time of year often brings a flurry of activities, but there is also joy in sitting for a spell, sipping a cup of coffee or tea and thinking about holiday traditions and what they mean.
Why I put up a Christmas tree
Shelley D. Frye
The origins of the Christmas tree are somewhat confusing. Some say it came from a pagan custom in Europe of bringing “good spirits” into the home during dark winter days (or was it to ward off bad spirits?). I have heard also a story about Martin Luther, the reformer theologian, standing in awe of a sparkling frosted tree one winter evening. He brought it into his home and decked it with candles to share beauty with his children.
When I was growing up our family always had a Christmas tree. Sometimes it was real, sometimes artificial. There was one time my dad, siblings and I cut one in the woods only to find it literally took up half the living room in our tiny home. (My mom nixed that one.)
As I sit here and ponder, I believe my tree is about relationships. You see I have a keen memory. I also have a bajillion ornaments and can tell you where 99 percent of them came from. Firstly, 30 years of small group ornament exchanges provided many. “Secret Santa” swaps at work and special gifts from friends also added to the lot. There are handcrafted ones created by my mom and great aunt, along with a stained glass shepherd from grade mothers in Mrs. Turlington’s second grade class at Jamestown Elementary School (c. 1974). I have special ones made by little hands and artisan ones from the N.C. State Fair.
Thus, my tree isn’t about spirits or even beauty. Instead, it gives me a chance to reflect on the many people with whom I have crossed paths. I am very blessed to know the love of extended family members, to have fond memories of childhood and parenting and to have deep friendships that will last beyond time.
So for a month, I will sit and enjoy my tree as I remember relationships past and present, and thank God for all those people in my life.
O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree, truly, “how lovely are thy branches.”
Old tradition made new
Norma B. Dennis
As I prepared to attend church on the last Sunday before Christmas 2021, I thought about all the ways the congregation at Conrad Memorial Baptist Church in High Point traditionally observes worship during the weeks leading to the day commemorating Christ’s birth. One service always includes the Moravian Love Feast. Lightly sweetened buns and coffee are served to represent the sweetness and warmth of God’s love – a love so big He was willing to send his only Son to earth for the salvation of all mankind. (John 3:16)
I realized the Love Feast, with baskets of buns and chucky white mugs of coffee passed from one person to another down each pew, was not likely to be held this year due to precautions incurred by the pandemic. I failed however to take into account the ingenuity of our church leaders who took this time-honored tradition and made it work in a new way.
As people entered the sanctuary, they were given a small red paper bag containing a bulletin with words to Christmas songs the congregation would sing, a candle for the candlelight service to follow and a bun packed carefully in a sandwich bag. There was even a napkin to hold the bun as it was eaten. Servers then passed throughout the congregation handing each person a red paper cup of the sweetened coffee.
Jourdan Howell, a former music director at Conrad, sang songs of praise as the “feast” proceeded.
Although the Love Feast looked quite different from that of years past, it held all the significance of the season. It also showed that Christians could and would find ways to worship whatever the circumstance. The realization blessed me as never before.
