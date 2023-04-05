In August of 2022 the Public Services Department of the City of High Point began discussions regarding the fate of the dam at Arnold Koonce City Lake within City Lake Park. They saw only two options: repair the old dam constructed in 1928 or construct a new one. Either option had an estimated cost of the low $20 millions. Last week the answer was clear: new dam.
Robby Stone, High Point Public Services director, now says it is more cost-effective to construct a new dam slightly downstream rather than repair the old one, which will be demolished. The City received plans for both repair and rebuild options from Schnabel Engineering of Greensboro. The previous estimate was $23 million but the new estimate, which was not available, is higher.
Construction began on the dam in the 1920s where the east and west forks of Deep River converged, creating a lake for a 1.5 billion gallon water supply for High Point. Through the years, the dam has had superficial repairs but more extensive repairs are now needed.
“There was no regulatory agency then to standardize how dams were built,” Stone said in August. “They obviously did a good job. It has held up 100 years.”
But now, the dam does not meet current state safety requirements for stability or spillway capacity and has several other safety-related deficiencies. At one time, visitors to the park were allowed to walk onto the dam, but the gate was closed permanently in the late 1950s-early 1960s.
Stone does not believe the dam is in immediate danger of failure but it is something that needs to be addressed.
“If there were a failure, it would impact those downstream,” he said. Adjacent to the spillway are the Jamestown Village apartments, West Main Street and, of course, City Lake Park.
Both options potentially would be a sacrifice to homeowners along Knollwood Drive, which backs up to the lake on the Jamestown side. The City recently finalized purchase for several sites for dam access on the east side.
The Jamestown properties are 203, 203RI and 205 Knollwood Dr. The undeveloped lakefront property labeled 203RI is behind the other properties. The homes will be demolished. No further properties are planned for purchase.
So, technically, the City of High Point owns property within the Town of Jamestown. It appears City Lake Park is in Jamestown, but once a vehicle turns off West Main Street, it is within the High Point limits.
Stone remarked that availability on the Jamestown side is crucial for access and construction.
“It would be really nice to have [availability] on that side for construction and access,” Stone said.
Design plans will take 18-24 months following further evaluation of the condition of the existing dam and subsurface. The base for the dam is about six stories deep, dug into bedrock by manual labor.
During Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) swimming competitions in 1950, 1954 and 1963, platforms were constructed on the dam for contestants to dive into the lake. Some of these competitions were trials for participation in the Olympics. ABC’s “Wide World of Sports” broadcasted from High Point during the U.S. Senior Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships in 1963.
High Point’s Parks and Recreation Department is finishing construction of a new pool design and conference center in the park, scheduled to reopen Memorial Day weekend. But it does not have jurisdiction over the dam. Once a new dam is constructed, there will be only one original structure remaining from when the High Point City Lake Park opened in 1935. That is the little stone shower located at the southern end of the pool and visible from West Main Street.
