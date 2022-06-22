Increased traffic and schools have been part of discussions by the Jamestown Planning Board for several years as land around the town have been proposed for development. The two subjects came up again during a public hearing at the board’s June 13 meeting.
The topic was consideration of an amendment to the Land Development Ordinance changing the zoning of 4718 Harvey Road from Agricultural (AG) to Conditional Zoning-Bypass (CZ-B). The parcel, known as the Auman property, is approximately 31.4 acres and is across the street Jamestown Middle and Haynes-Inman schools. The Jamestown Bypass, currently under construction, abuts the northern side of the property.
Windsor Homes Land Acquisition and Development Services, LLC, made the request for the property owners, Sherril and Kitsie Auman, who live in Dallas, Texas. Windsor is proposing 86 townhomes with attached two-car garages and the potential for an approximately 2.5-acre commercial portion fronting Harvey Road. All but six of the townhomes would be on a new road to be constructed west of Harvey Road, between Hethwood Drive and Haynes Road on the eastern side. Since the southern portion of the property is a watershed area with an unnamed tributary, there will be no construction here. Therefore, more than double the number of trees will remain than is required in the Land Development Ordinance.
If a commercial section is added, it would be limited to a post office, medical-type office, professional office, financial institution, florist/gift shop or hardware store. Fast-food businesses are not allowed.
One condition of the request submitted by the developer is that apartments are not allowed. Another is that the maximum number of residential lots is 95, which includes the possible commercial area. Setbacks will be deeper than the Town requires.
“This is a conditional zoning request. If something happens and this development never occurs, whoever comes in and tries to do something like put a McDonald’s there, they couldn’t. These conditions stay with the property, no matter who the owner is.”
“The Comprehensive Plan identifies this area as a primary growth area,” said Anna Hawryluk, town planner, noting that the Future Land Use Map indicates a mixed-use area. Mixed Use classification has a mixture of low intensity office and service uses near a bypass intersection along with a mixture of a wide range of housing types.
There are traffic concerns along Harvey Road that town staff has noted.
“There are nearly 4,000 daily trips along Harvey Road,” Hawryluk said of the area between Vickrey Chapel and Oakdale roads. “This project is expected to add 500 trips if it is residential and up to 843 if there is a commercial component.”
Since the result would be over 4,000 daily trips, the North Carolina Department of Transportation requires a traffic impact analysis.
Traffic is already congested on school mornings, with parents and buses bringing children to Jamestown Middle and Haynes-Inman schools. Since the pandemic, more parents are driving their children than sending them on a bus.
A sidewalk is required along Harvey Road as part of the Land Development Ordinance and/or the site-specific master plan.
Many audience members spoke during the public comment period. Most owned neighboring property and all were concerned about traffic.
“There will be too much traffic,” said Brian Stevenson who lives on Hethwood and sees a minimum of 50-60 buses pass his house daily.
Teresa Alden asked if the entrance could be moved to the bypass side as there are already traffic jams. Hawryluk said the bypass has restricted access and no entrance would be allowed on that side.
Steve Auman, a nephew and cousin of the property owners, was concerned with density and is afraid these would be “postage-stamp” lots.
“We welcome development but we want to make sure it’s the right kind,” he said. “Harvey Road is a rural area.”
He noted that a new concrete median on Harvey has caused redirection of Hethwood and Haynes traffic.
Deborah Rhea, who lives just down Harvey Road from the schools, said her children are already late to school because of the traffic. It could take 40 minutes to travel less than a quarter mile to Haynes Road.
Eric Fleming, who lives on Harvey Road and is a teacher at the middle school said sidewalks are needed along Harvey Road because students walk along the road’s shoulder to Ragsdale High School for after-school events.
Ed Stafford, vice-chair of the Planning Board, asked staff if a traffic impact analysis would address the issues raised. Hawryluk said most of the issues are about the school and this is one reason an analysis is required.
Since the development is targeted toward empty nesters, it is believed those people will not be going into traffic at peak school times. However, there is no guarantee that only empty nesters will be the occupants.
Although town staff has recommended the rezoning, there was much discussion among Planning Board members who also were concerned about the traffic.
Dennis Sholl asked if the traffic impact analysis could be done before the board votes. Hawryluk said that was not a requirement and Town Manager Matthew Johnson added that the analysis would take at least 90 days to complete. It could be added to a condition, however, before the rezoning request goes to the Town Council.
With questions still unanswered, and a trip to view the site in their future, the Planning Board continued the public hearing to its July 18 meeting.
If the rezoning request passes, the Town Council will also hear an annexation request for the property. A sewer easement will be required.
This is not the only proposed development on Harvey Road. Owners of five parcels totaling 37.3 acres at 5306 and 5308 Harvey Road, which is in High Point’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, have requested annexation into the city. Only a small portion of this property fronts Harvey Road. Eastwood Homes is proposing to develop 90 lots of single-family homes at a sale price of $330,000-$380,000. The annexation request will go before the High Point City Council July 18.
The Jamestown Planning Board meeting can be viewed at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC.
