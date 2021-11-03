Erica Handy has a lot to get used to this year at GTCC. Not only is she currently working in an office without a handle to the glass door in the newly remodeled Medlin Center, she also has the responsibility of rebuilding the Lady Titans’ basketball program, which was discontinued in 2019.
Handy comes to GTCC from North Carolina A&T, where she was an assistant coach in women’s basketball for five years. She was one of the coaches that brought a formerly struggling Aggies team to three NCAA Division I MEAC conference championships, and trips to the NIT and even NCAA tournaments. She wears the championship rings to prove the Aggies’ success.
She doesn’t know why the GTCC program what went to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II Women’s National Basketball Tournament in 2017 was discontinued.
“They really didn’t fill me in on those details,” Handy said of her hiring, but she didn’t have any worries because of her background at A&T.
Her main challenge at GTCC was basically to create a team from nothing, since all previous Lady Titans team players had graduated. Mission accomplished, as she has a roster of 15 players for the 2021-22 season, which began this past Monday night with a home game at the Ragsdale Family Y on GTCC’s campus.
“I’ve had some experience rebuilding, not from scratch like here,” Handy said. “I have had some experience trying to get a team built to become a successful program.”
With Covid, it was not possible to go to high school games as a recruiter to see potential players, but since many high school coaches knew her from NC A&T and as a high school coach at Cornerstone Academy in Greensboro, high school and junior college coaches reached out to her.
“I have players from different areas and we’re trying to build chemistry and [the players must] get used to the environment of being away from home,” she said. “We’re growing as a family day by day.”
Three of the Lady Titans players are from the local area and Handy hopes others will come to GTCC.
“I want to build a successful foundation so kids in this area will know about GTCC and want to go there,” she said. “Not just basketball but other interests.”
Handy played shooting guard at Montgomery College in Maryland 2002-03, the year the junior college team won the conference championship. After Montgomery, she earned an undergraduate degree from A&T in sports science and fitness management in 2006 and later, a master’s degree at in education from South University.
She didn’t plan to become a coach, however. Former A&T women’s basketball coach Patricia Cage-Bibbs saw her wearing a Michael Jordan UNC jersey and wanted to talk. After the meeting, Cage-Bibbs hired Handy as assistant coach.
Prior to being hired at GTCC, she also coached semi-pro basketball for two years.
This is Handy’s first head coaching position. But that is only a small percentage of her duties at GTCC. She is also a student success coach, or academic advisor, for the students.
“When I took this job, I knew it was going to be a bit of a challenge, a dual role. But I like challenges and I’m very passionate about basketball. Also being a student success coach, I’m passionate about helping anyone. Being able to help students as well as student athletes, I thought, ‘That’s perfect. That’s me.’”
GTCC Athletic Director Kirk Chandler believes Handy is a great fit for the program.
“We’re really happy that Erica is joining us at GTCC,” Chandler said. “Her college coaching experience and overall knowledge of the game is going to be a big plus to the program.”
A self-described military brat who moved around a lot, Handy considers Fayetteville home. She didn’t have to move from her current Greensboro home for her new job, however. She shares her home with sons Joshua, 13, and Noah, 9. Other family members also live in Greensboro.
Handy is excited about the potential of the Lady Titans basketball team and hopes the community will come to the games and support them.
“I want to build a program that has a collective spirit, goes out, fights and enjoys competing every day,” she said. “I enjoy the challenges and I enjoy the process of building a team.
“I’m trying to build a Titans family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.