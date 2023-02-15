Boxing might seem to be an unlikely sport for people with Parkinson’s disease, but it is proving to help slow the progression of Parkinson’s as well as increase strength and mobility. Classes with Betsy Lerner, a certified Rock Steady Boxing coach, is one service provided to local Parkinson’s patients with funds raised by the annual Hamil-Kerr Challenge.
The funds also provide cycling classes at Ragsdale Family YMCA and exercise sessions taught by Prince Deese, a coach at A.C.T. Fitness Studio and Gym who has worked with Parkinson’s patients for 25 years. With a doctor’s recommendation, people with Parkinson’s may participate in the LSVT BIG program. Conducted by a physical and occupational therapist, the program deals with bigger movements of the body, i.e., taking bigger steps and using louder voices.
“Parkinson’s is sometimes called the ‘snowflake’ disease because everyone’s symptoms can be different and their treatment journey is different,” said Alesia Pendleton, who along with her husband Mike organizes the yearly fundraiser challenge. “Exercise does not cure Parkinson’s, but it does provide temporary relief from symptoms associated with it.”
Due to Covid, the Hamil-Kerr Challenge fundraisers were suspended but, with the help of Zoom, services were still provided for people with Parkinson’s. Lerner conducted classes online, even going to peoples’ homes or calling them to help download links to Zoom.
In addition to supporting the exercise programs, Hamil-Kerr Challenge board members also host quarterly gatherings for Parkinson families. These include exercise sessions for those with Parkinson’s and networking for their families, followed by lunch for all. The gatherings had been cancelled because of the pandemic, but resumed Jan. 21 at Jamestown Presbyterian Church. It included 21 Parkinson’s families and 30 volunteers. Dennis Toman, an attorney with Elderlaw Firm was guest speaker at the event.
Carol Kerr, originally diagnosed with Parkinson’s but later told she had Progressive Supra-Nuclear Palsy, began the fundraiser in 2006 as a way to contribute to Parkinson’s research in honor of John Hamil, a friend at Jamestown Presbyterian Church. Known as the John “Bulldog” Hamil Walk, it consisted of laps around the track at Ragsdale High School.
“My husband Mike is a cyclist and in 2008 he helped add a cycling element to the fundraiser,” Pendleton said.
The event was moved to Jamestown Presbyterian Church but after outgrowing that space traveled west to the City Lake Park.
When Kerr passed away in 2012, board members of the 501 (c)(3) non-profit decided to change the name of the event to the Hamil-Kerr Challenge. Their goal also changed from contributing to research to focus on people in the community with Parkinson’s.
“A lot of other organizations were providing money for research and we wanted to help those locally who were dealing with the disease,” Pendleton said.
“We had 400 participants in the 2019 challenge, the last year we held the event,” she added. “We hope to have at least that many this year.”
The 2023 Hamil-Kerr Challenge will be held once again at the City Lake Park on April 8. Registration is available now at www.hamilkerrchallege.com. Preregistration is $35 and $40 the day of the event. That includes a T-shirt, lunch and a wristband for free park rides during the event.
Families also may make a donation to receive wristbands.
The challenge has grown to include three levels of cycling – 25, 40 and 55 miles. Deputies will be available to help direct the riders and there will be rest stops and a SAG (support and gear) vehicle. Each year, Kerr’s sons Ryan, Brandon and Matt, along with their families, manage the 25-mile rest stop and Brandon handles the SAG.
Also included in the event are a 5K and 10K run, and family walk within the park. The Hamil family donates food for the cookout that follows the ride/run/walk.
Check-in the day of the event begins at 8 a.m., with the bike ride starting at 9 a.m. and runners and walkers leaving at 9:15.
“Those who preregister for a team will get a tent where they can gather,” Pendleton said. “Mike has 10 people on his team already.”
The goal for this year is $50,000, which includes funds raised from registration of participants and donations from individuals and corporate sponsors. To sponsor the event call Pendleton at 336-365-2745 or email info@hamilkerrchallenge.com.
Zoom classes continue
Although in-person classes have resumed, Zoom classes in boxing and cycling are still offered free to anyone who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Visit the website www.hamilkerrchallege.com to learn more.
