The Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH) is advising of the upcoming COVID-19 vaccination community clinic schedule.
First-dose, community clinics that are available to the public will take place on the following dates and locations:
- September 1: Greensboro Famers Market, 8 – 11 AM (Mobile Unit – 501 Yanceyville St, 27405)
- September 9: New Arrivals Institute, 9:30 AM – 1:30 PM (2714 W. Market St, 27403)
- September 10: Providence Baptist Church, 9 AM – 2 PM (1106 Tuscaloosa St, 27406)
- September 11: Muirs Chapel UMC, 9 AM – 12 PM (Mobile Unit, 314 Muirs Chapel Rd, 27410)
- September 11: Centenary UMC, 8 AM – 10:30 AM (2300 W. Friendly Ave, 27403)
- Appointments may be scheduled:
- Online at www.GuilfordVaccination.com
- By Phone at (336) 641-7944
- Walk- in appointments are also available however pre-registration is strongly encouraged.
The GCDPH also has COVID-19 vaccinations available by appointment only at the following locations:
- 1100 E Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405
- 501 E Green Dr., High Point, NC 27260
To schedule an appointment at one of these locations, please call (336) 641-7944.
Organizations in Guilford County who would like to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at their facility should call (336) 641-4728.
