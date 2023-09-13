There were no charter members at the Sept. 5 meeting of the Guilford College Art Appreciation Club when the group gathered at Arcadia House in Greensboro. None were expected. After all, the club was formed in 1923. The September meeting was one in a year-long celebration, which began in December 2022 and will conclude at the December 2023 meeting, to acknowledge the club’s founding.
Recently, in addition to monthly programs, members have been treated to “Retro Moments” highlighting significant details of the clubs’ 100-year-old history. Clarajo Pleasants, a member of the club since 1979, shared information about Arcadia House in which several meeting have been held. Pleasants was perfect for the task. Not only has she been chair of the centenary celebration, but her family lived in the house when husband Bill was executive director of Friends Homes.
Lewis Lyndon Hobbs, the first president of Guilford College, originally built the house in 1910. It went through several owners and was moved from its original location to the corner of Arcadia and Ridgecrest in 2003. It currently serves as a marketing office for Friends Homes.
Ayla Amon, curator of collections at Greensboro History Museum, presented a program titled “The Twenties and Thirties: Then and Now” detailing Greensboro’s contributions to art, technology, education and sports.
“The diversity and depth of the programs we have is phenomenal,” Pleasants said of the club. “The group has never been hung up on one art form and I think the variety of programs is what has held the club together. That and having a group of ladies who can appreciate art.”
The club is currently maxed out at 38 members, which is the most meetings can accommodate.
The art club was the direct result of Guilford College’s third president Raymond A. Binford’s desire to add an art appreciation segment to an orientation course at the college. He was presented with the opportunity to purchase six portfolios containing 50 paintings each for the sum of $25-$30 per portfolio. There was no money to purchase the prints, but his wife
Helen decided to form an art club including members of the community and women associated with the college. The term “town and gown” has sometimes been associated with the group.
The club dues of $1 a year would be used to acquire one portfolio a year. But within two years the company went out of business and to obtain the final four portfolios the art club had to purchase them all at once. Some of the women gave $10 each, reducing their dues for several years, and the collection was completed.
After club members had studied the paintings, taking turns to display them in their homes for families to enjoy, the entire set was donated to Guilford College. Ernestine Milner, wife of the school’s fourth president, Dr. Clyde Milner, used them in her art appreciation class until she retired in 1965.
When its initial study of the paintings was finished, the club expanded its programs to include a variety of subjects, and today focuses on a mix of performing, fine, applied and cultural arts. Club dues remained at $1 for 50 years and were then raised to $2. Even today they continue at the nominal amount of $50 per year.
Expenses for the club had been kept to a minimum with members handling many of the programs themselves. At other times guests were given a plant or small honorarium.
In the early 1980s, the art club established a Cultural Organization Award for community organizations that support the arts and a Merit Award for individuals who plan to further their education. The club has no fundraisers, but in addition to dues, members sometime donate memorials and honorariums toward these awards.
The 2022-2023 Cultural Organization Award was presented to Guilford College Art Gallery Endowment and the Merit Award went to Josie Schoenberg, with an honorable mention going to Maren Lamb. The club’s Centenary Project will be a special monetary gift to the Guilford College Art Gallery Endowment and will be presented to the college president at the December finale.
Dues and how monies are allocated are not the only changes seen during the club’s 100 years. Fashion and hospitality styles have ebbed and flowed with cultural trends. For more than a decade after the group started some of the women brought sewing to the meetings, perhaps to combine homemaking tasks with pleasure. Hats were worn to meetings and then removed. Later a more formal style evolved with hats and gloves the norm and refreshments served using silver, china and linen. During the ’80s, members began to wear pants and plastic plates and paper napkins were quite acceptable.
But the mission of the Guilford College Art Appreciation Club has remained consistent – to encourage the study of the arts among it members. Even the pandemic failed to slow the group down, with members learning the intricacies of Zoom for monthly meetings.
Jenny Shepherd joined the club at that time to help set up Zoom for its members and has continued to participate after in-person meetings began once more.
“There are interesting people and things going on around us,” Shepherd said. “Being part of the club has taught me not just how to look at art, but how to feel art and make it.”
It is unlikely the founders of the art club ever imagined the group would last for 100 years.
“I think they planned ahead one year at a time just as we will continue to do, passing our traditions through the decades one joyful year at a time,” wrote club president Barbara Bell in the club’s latest yearbook.
If program topics planned for the coming year are any indication, members do indeed seem ready to move into their second hundred years.
