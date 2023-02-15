GTCC will hold information sessions on the Federation of Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) program Feb. 16 from 6-7 p.m. The meetings will be held at the Medlin Campus Center on the Jamestown Campus.
The information sessions will provide the opportunity to speak with employer partners about what to expect from on-the-job training, learn about the employer partner companies, and learn the FAME program requirements, selection process and advanced manufacturing technology pathway.
GTCC will open its new FAME program in August and is seeking students. These students will learn the ins and outs of the manufacturing industry, which desperately needs more workers.
“The manufacturing industry is facing a skills gap of about half a million open jobs today, with a projection to increase to 4.6 million over the next decade if we do not ramp up workforce development efforts in the U.S.,” said Don Stewart, vice president of manufacturing at Toyota Battery Manufacturing in Liberty, during the NC FAME announcement Jan. 31.
Approximately 30 students will be selected each year for the two-year course. During their training, students will attend class at GTCC two days a week. They also will be paid for working three days each week at Zielh-Abegg in Greensboro, Jowat Adhesives in Archdale, MasterBrand Cabinets in Lexington, or Toyota Battery Manufacturing in Liberty, sponsors of the program.
After 1,800 hours of on-the-job training, 85 percent of graduates have the potential to be hired by the company they worked for during their training.
