Just a few years ago, if a student wanted to get from point A to point B in the Medlin Campus Center on GTCC’s Jamestown campus, it might have been easier to go outside and around the building than to follow stairways and halls.
Stairways were often hidden and did not always cover all floors. The building also was not handicapped-accessible from the outside.
But now, after a two-year renovation, the Medlin Center might be called the jewel of the East Main Street campus.
“We are renovating Medlin from the ground up,” said Mitchell Johnson, GTCC’s vice president of operations and facilities in 2019. “The new design will improve navigation and traffic flow for the building’s four floors. A courtyard and the addition of the south tower and a new north entrance will clearly identify the primary entry points into the building.
“One of our major projects was coming and going and access to the building,” Johnson said last week. “We had very poor Americans With Disabilities Act access. If you were coming from [the south], you couldn’t get into the building. Now we have good ADA access from both sides.
“We took a very tired, old building and turned it into what feels like a brand new building. What we were looking for the end of the day was ‘wow’ factor. And the architects and contractors did it.”
That south tower Johnson mentioned is the side of Medlin facing East Main Street, near the roundabout. Gone are the exterior bridge and stairs leading to the third floor. Students, staff and visitors now enter on the second floor into a three-story tower.
The north entrance, off the parking lot on the railroad side, now has a full entrance into the student area on the bottom floor, with the relocated and enlarged bookstore and snack bar to the left.
“This area was distinctly separate from other areas [of the building] and you really couldn’t go from one to the other easily,” Johnson said.
Subway and Chic-fil-A provide sandwiches each day in place of the cafeteria, which was under-used.
Student and faculty reception to the changes has been “super positive,” Johnson said.
Students have enjoyed the new lounge area. Rather than a grouping of tables in a dimly-lit room, there are now several cozy nooks for studying and areas for group meetings, all with plenty of lighting. The sofas and chairs and some tables feature built-in charging stations for phones and laptops.
“I’ve been in this building for 23 years and this is an amazing change from what it was previously,” said Berri Cross, director of student life. “This space kind of has a coffeehouse vibe where you can sit and chill.
“It’s been really nice. It’s very well-received by the students.”
During the renovation, administrative offices and student services moved to other locations on campus – and loved their new, albeit, temporary location.
“We don’t need to move. This is so great,” were some of the comments Johnson received.
“I was worried they would not want to move back,” he said, “but when we got close to completion and they toured, they were like, ‘When can we get over here?’”
All windows are now energy-efficient and some have been enlarged, creating more light inside the building.
“We wanted to get light into the building because it was so dark,” Johnson said.
HVAC, electrical and plumbing also have been upgraded. Elevators now go to all floors.
With the student area on the lower level, the upper floors house student services including admissions, counseling, testing and cashier’s office, in addition to college administration and executive offices. Student government, organizations and clubs also have a dedicated space in the refurbished building.
One interesting feature is the KI-manufactured walls that delineate office or conference space. These walls are moveable and remove the need to tear down and rebuild drywall and repair carpet if a space needs to be added or reconfigured.
“We have total flexibility to what we want to do,” Johnson said. He noted that at least one wall has been moved since the renovations were complete due to issues that came up.
There are now four conference rooms available than can be scheduled through a keypad outside the doors.
The construction budget was approximately $20.5 million with funding coming from N.C. Connect and county or special funds already available to the school. The N.C. Connect bonds in 2016 included $9.5 million for GTCC that could only be used for student-centered programs, not infrastructure. Construction began just before Covid-19 hit.
In a presentation to local governments, including the Jamestown Town Council in 2020, GTCC President Dr. Anthony Clarke remarked on the economic impact the college has on the community: $1 billion total economic impact on Guilford County; 31,296 individuals served; 15,086 jobs supported (1 out of every 25 jobs in the county is supported by the college and its students); $9,100 increase in earnings every year compared with a person with a high school diploma or equivalent; over $616 million increased earnings for GTCC students; and, taxpayers receive a cumulative value of $3.60 for every $1 invested in the school. (Figures from fiscal year 2018-19.)
Established in Jamestown in 1958, the main campus at Guilford Technical Community College covers 257 acres and currently serves around 7,000 students daily. This campus is home to a wide array of career technical programs ranging from Culinary and Hospitality Management to Computer Technology to Health Science programs. In fall of 2018, the campus opened the state-of-the-art Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CAM) that houses the college’s machining, welding and transportation related programs.
The school operates on seven campuses in the Jamestown, High Point and Greensboro area.
