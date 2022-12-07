It has been 33 months since Diamondback Investment Group announced plans for the Johnson Farm property along Guilford College and Mackay roads. During that time there have been many citizen comments and protests regarding the development. Many of the comments have been about the density.
It has been 18 months since D.R. Horton purchased the property from Diamondback and 15 months since Horton requested a development agreement between the company and the Town, laying out just what can and cannot be done in a new development. With a lot of details to be worked out, this process has yet to be finalized.
But even when the development agreement is approved — possibly in January 2023 — a new group calling themselves the Environmental and Sustainability Coalition of Jamestown could require more assurances from D.R. Horton.
“When friends start talking, you find there are many things in common about how we think,” said Dr. Patricia Gray, a member of ESC, who has a background in science research. “In this case, our concerns about the property’s biodiversity brought us together.”
Gray found that others in the Jamestown area had already been researching some of the issues.
ESC members passed out flyers at the October Town Council meeting outlining how developing the property will be detrimental to the environment and, specifically, its biodiversity.
“Our group wants to use scientific information/research and reasonable dialogue to see that the development is biodiversified and a model to what quality development could be,” said ESC member Deb Printup. “Jamestown could be a national model of responsible development and a great example of how people and nature can coexist.”
“We are not against development but it must be done right,” said Gray.
“Biodiversity is by far the most important scientific discovery in the last 100 or more years,” she said. “It is essentially a new way of thinking of how are we going to interact with our natural environment.”
She added that humans have their privilege, good health and bounty due to all of the other species that are around. Clear-cutting land for development will endanger those species.
What is biodiversity?
Simply, it is the different kinds of life found in one area — animals, plants, fungi, bacteria, organisms and humans — and how these groups interact with each other.
Animals and birds help protect us from dangerous spreads of viruses and other diseases, according to the flyer. Wetlands, marshes, and riverbanks control floods, filter water, and can prevent damage from natural disasters.
“The Triad experiences the most days of high pollution than any other area of North Carolina,” read the flyer, using North Carolina Environment Research and Policy Center, Winter 2020, as the source.
Using an EPA calculator, the 467-acre D.R. Horton property, as it now stands, is vital to the health of area citizens by capturing 392.28 metric tons of carbon dioxide from the air each year. Any development there will impact health by:
• increased pulmonary and cardiac-associated morbidity and mortality,
• increased risk of respiratory diseases, particularly asthma,
• increased harm to plant life and animal life,
• Loss of biodiversity.
People with lung disease, children and older people are at higher risk of skin and lung diseases.
Increased pollution reduces the amount of oxygen in the water, increasing risks of acid rain.
Sustainability
Could this property be developed without harming ourselves, our children’s future or destroying the environment? The answer is yes, by using sustainable building practices. Innovations in building design, practices, and materials make it possible. Affordable housing does not have to be non-sustainable but a sustainable developer/builder is required for such a project.
Sustainability is defined as the avoidance of the depletion of natural resources in order to maintain an ecological balance.
“It’s a different way of thinking about what is contained in the assets of that property,” Gray said. “Is it just an acreage thing on which we can put a lot of density for humans or is it something that we have to reflect on?
“The building industry has come to understand that you have to develop property very thoughtfully. That mindfulness of what you are going to select to take away has to have a put-back that continues to keep the balance of things going. You can take away something here but you have to put-back something.”
She added that sustainability in building and creating living space for humans is a crucial part of how the industry has to re-think what it is that we have to bargain with the developer.
Strangely, D.R. Horton’s brother, Terry, is also a developer with Horton World Solutions but he focuses on looking at how an environment can be melded into a residential development. The company’s website, www.hwsglobal.com, states the modern construction industry “sacrifices quality and safety to save costs, neglect for the environment and communities it is building into, and contribution to a global crisis surrounding a lack of quality, affordable housing.”
What can be done?
The Environmental and Sustainability Coalition is asking for due diligence before any construction begins. They are asking for an updated Arborist Report because loss of large, native trees — especially oaks, birch, cherry —starve 1,000s of species, including butterflies, pollinators, and birds. The Timmons Group did the most recent report for Diamondback Investment Group. It indicates several “keystone trees,” significant trees which, if removed, would degrade the environment forever in not only this property but surrounding areas.
They also seek other reports such as Endangered Species, Carbon Capture/Heat Sink on future projections, Watershed impact studies, Noise/Sound as a future impact on planning and Historical Preservation on existing structures and archeological findings.
The Environmental and Sustainability Coalition would like to see the establishment of a Biodiversity/Sustainability Advisory Council made up of dedicated citizens and experts. This advisory council would monitor, negotiate and work with the developers to advise the Jamestown government over the build-out of projects.
“Greensboro and Winston-Salem both have Advisability Sustainability Boards,” said Lisa Keck, a coalition member.
The group has met with Town staff and presented their position.
“Because the science, tax policies, government incentives, building practices, and innovative design and materials are rapidly changing, it is critically important to work collaboratively to ensure the best results over the project’s lifespan — for the community and its future residents,” the flyer reads.
The flyer states that communities with connections to nature have a higher sense of togetherness, lower crime rates, and experience greater and better mental health but unnatural and degraded environments contribute poor mental health, including depression and a loss of sense of place.
“Make decisions in a thoughtful manner for our future,” Keck asks of the Town and developers.
“We are just trying to get something good going for Jamestown. We will all be impacted by the development and we’re hoping to make our environment sustainable for future generations,” Printup said. “We are trying to find a way that gets the message out to people who have not thought about the long-term of what this project will do. There are many more undeveloped acreage around Jamestown that will be impacted as well. Harvey Road has 35 acres that is in the process of being developed and not in a good way. The list goes on. This is a wake-up call.”
Members of the Environmental and Sustainability Coalition of Jamestown are available to speak with interested groups. Contact Stephanie Stephens, 336-256-1415 or s_steph2@uncg.edu.
