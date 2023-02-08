Groundhog Day has come and gone once more. Punxsutawney Phil has yet again seen his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter. But let’s be reasonable. There are lots of lights shining on Phil, and other groundhogs around the country, so he is bound to see his shadow. Also, the calendar shows that winter’s last day is March 19, so the rodent really couldn’t be wrong if he predicted more winter. These prognosticators actually are only right about 40 percent of the time in 136 years of “official” predictions.
While this tradition may be silly, it actually stems from the movements of the sun, dating back thousands of years. It is well known that ancient civilizations used not only the sun but also the stars, to guide them on when to plant and harvest crops and to get ready for the cold weather ahead.
Early Celts lived all over continental Europe, not just where we associate them living in parts of the United Kingdom and in Brittany. Andrew E. Rothovius wrote in The Old Farmer’s Almanac that what we now think of as Groundhog Day was celebrated by the Celts as Imbolc. It was celebrated between the winter solstice and spring equinox and participants made weather predictions.
When British and German immigrants came to the United Kingdom, they brought this tradition with them.
Another explanation of the tradition comes from history.com.
“Groundhog Day has its roots in the ancient Christian tradition of Candlemas, when clergy would bless and distribute candles needed for winter. The candles represented how long and cold the winter would be. Germans expanded on this concept by selecting an animal – the hedgehog – as a means of predicting weather. Once they came to America, German settlers in Pennsylvania continued the tradition, although they switched from hedgehogs to groundhogs, which were plentiful in the Keystone State.”
Naturalist John Ray wrote a poem in 1678 that explains the Candlemas tradition:
“If Candlemas day be fair and bright,
Winter will have another flight.
If on Candlemas day it be showre [sic] and rain,
Winter is gone and will not come again.”
Sounds like today’s Groundhog Day.
The website goes on to explain why Phil is the top groundhog meteorologist.
“In 1887, a newspaper editor belonging to a group of groundhog hunters from Punxsutawney called the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club declared that Phil, the Punxsutawney groundhog, was America’s only true weather-forecasting groundhog.” Ever since then, the predictions have taken place in the same location, Gobbler’s Knob outside Punxsutawney. Since groundhogs live up to six years, with two or three being average, the current Phil has many ancestors. However, Punxsutawney Groundhog Club members are firm in saying there has only been one Phil.
All the above is well and good. We all like a good tradition. However, in truth, groundhogs are not coming out of their winter dens after four months to look for their shadow for our benefit. They are looking for, shall we say, companionship. Apparently, mostly males are used as prognosticators.
“Groundhogs who emerge from hibernation in the dead of February are checking out their mating prospects, according to a Penn State study” states a blog on scientificamerican.com.
If these groundhogs find a mate, the ladies will probably receive a box of candy on Feb. 14.
The groundhog goes by many names on Feb. 2.
Regional names for Punxsutawney Phil include:
- Staten Island Chuck (N.Y.)
- Chesapeake Chuck (Va.)
- Milltown Mel (N.J.)
- Birmingham Bill ( Ala.)
- French Creek Freddie (W. Va.)
- Sir Walter Wally (N.C.)
- Queen Charlotte (N.C.)
- Jimmy the Groundhog (Wis.)
- Dunkirk Dave (N.Y.)
- And in Canada:
- Shubenacadie Sam
- Wiarton Willie
