On the surface it appears the feud is over — but it’s too soon to know the long-term ramifications.
On June 6, the PGA Tour, based in the United States, announced that it would partner with the upstart LIV Golf. The partnership also includes the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour.
The announcement said the coming together would “unify the game of golf” and that it is not a merger, but the creation of a new commercial entity that will be collectively owned.
It is not a done deal yet, however. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan told players the new partnership would require approval from the PGA Tour policy board.
Initial players reaction
The golf world was shaken as the announcement was unexpected and caught players at the Canadian Open off guard, as even a few weeks ago tensions were high between the two groups, not to mention the lawsuits filed by each entity. With the announcement, all lawsuits have been dropped.
When it was announced to the golfers at the Canadian Open, the meeting became heated, even after Monahan said the PGA and LIV tours were “better off together.
“I recognize everything I’ve said in the past,” Monahan said to media on June 6. “I recognize people will call me a hypocrite. I said it based on someone that is trying to compete for the PGA Tour and our players."
To say PGA Tour players were surprised by the announcement would be an understatement. Rory McIlroy, a four-time major winner, was an outspoken opponent, saying to CNN in August 2022 that LIV Golf had “ripped apart” the men’s game.
Now he says he feels he was a “sacrificial lamb.”
“I hate LIV. I hope it goes away,” McIlroy said following the announcement. “I would fully expect that it does. And I think that is where the distinction here is. This is the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the PIF. Very different from LIV.
“Removing myself from the situation, I see how this is better for the game of golf. There’s no denying that. But for me as an individual, yeah, there’s just going to have to be conversations that are had.”
McIlroy was one of the leaders of a players-only meeting last year that resulted in changes on the PGA Tour to counteract LIV Golf.
Tiger Woods was also critical, stating in July 2022 that players who joined LIV Golf had “turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position.”
Some PGA Tour players only learned of the new deal via email or social media. Even PGA Tour players who are on the board of directors had no idea of the announcement.
Saudi-backed LIV golf
LIV Golf began play in 2022 under the leadership of former pro golfer LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, about one year prior to this recent announcement. LIV is the Roman numerals for 54, the score if every hole on a par-72 course were birdied. Tournaments have taken place across the globe, from New Jersey to Australia to Saudi Arabia. It is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund (PIF). Signing bonuses for players are estimated to be around $150 million. To the public, and perhaps PGA members, this could appear to be a money grab. Many top players such as Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau joined LIV.
A U.S. intelligence report named bin Salman as responsible for approving the operation that led to the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Bin Salman has denied involvement.
There are many reasons why United States citizens and government do not see Saudi Arabia in a favorable light. Its human rights record includes free speech restrictions, torture, political prisoners and enforced disappearances.
Then there are the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Of the 19 al Qaeda terrorists who hijacked four planes, 14 were Saudi nationals. The Saudi government has denied any involvement in the attacks. The 9/11 Commission established by Congress said in 2004 that it had found no evidence that the Saudi government as an institution or senior Saudi officials individually funded al Qaeda.
Families and friends of 9/11 victims were astounded by the golf announcement.
“9/11 Families United is shocked and deeply offended by the newly announced merger between the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf league that is bankrolled by billions of sports-washing money from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Saudi operatives played a role in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and now it is bankrolling all of professional golf,” reads a statement from the group.
The big loser in this announcement could be Norman. He was another person who only learned of the merger on June 6. Reports indicate he would have no role in the new organization.
How will this affect the Wyndham Championship
The PGA Tour and LIV Golf’s 2023 calendars will continue as scheduled. When the season is over, the new organization will determine a “fair and objective process” for players wanting to re-apply for PGA Tour or DP World Tour membership after the 2023 season.
It is unknown at this point what will happen in 2024. In an interview with Triad Business Journal, Wyndham Championship CEO Mark Brazil was taken by surprise by the announcement as were the players. He hinted that he hoped LIV players who have been a fixture at the tournament, including crowd favorite and North Carolina native Harold Varner III, will be able to return.
“I don’t think that we can really even guess on things like that right now,” Brazil said. “I don’t think this will have any effect on our tournament [this year] at all.
“I haven’t decided if this is a great thing or a bad thing,” Brazil said in a media Zoom call. “I think it’s going to be a great thing. I know there’s a lot to it and like I said, there’s a lot to unpack on this.”
The 83rd Wyndham Championship will be played at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 3-6. In 2024 it will no longer be the final event before the FedEx Cup playoffs.
To be determined
There are many things that have yet to be determined if and when, PGA Tour policy board approves the partnership.
There is no date as to when the partnership will go into effect. What will be the new name? Will it mean more prize money for all the tournaments or just a select few? Will current LIV players be allowed to rejoin the PGA? How many days will tournaments last? LIV has three-day tournaments with no cut compared to four-day tournaments with a cut for the PGA. LIV is also played with teams, not individuals. And, important to players in hot climates, will all players be allowed to wear shorts, as LIV players do?
