Golfers can be seen hitting the ball in all kinds of weather, especially warm weather.
But in April 2020, just as the weather was warming up, the course closed due to Covid-19. No rounds were played. But in 2021, with the course open, 3,436 rounds were played, bringing in $121,361. Rounds played increased 734 from April 2019. Year-to-date, rounds played are up nearly 48 percent.
With more rounds played, golf maintenance expenses for April were up 110 percent over the previous year and year-to-date expenses are up by 12.5 percent.
Golf shop expenditures were up over 64 percent. Year-to-date expenditures were up by about 19.5 percent.
Increased play also meant an increase in other areas of the golf course. Greens fees, cart rentals, pull carts, driving range and golf shop inventory were up 100 percent as could be expected.
No mechanical golf maintenance had been done for three months so that was required due to increased play.
Clubhouse rentals for gatherings of large groups have resumed but year-to-date are down nearly 83 percent.
The grill reopened in April 2021 for inside dining. It had been open only for take-outs. Revenue in April was $11,033 and year-to date, the grill is running approximately $12,000 ahead of 2020.
"Rounds of play continue to be impressive," said Finance Director Judy Gallman at the May Town Council meeting. "If the weather is good for the remaining two months, we believe that the results by fiscal year-end will look very positive."
