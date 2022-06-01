The total operating revenue for the Jamestown Golf Course for April was $137,133 and operating expenditures were $139,229. This indicates a net operating loss of $2,096 for the month. There was also an operating loss in April 2021 of $27,526.
The weather in April was good. There were only four bad weather days and no closed days. There were 3,394 rounds played compared to 3,436 rounds in April 2021.
For the fiscal year, there have been 16,001 rounds played, not including complimentary play. At this point last year, 24,635 rounds had been played. There have been more bad weather days this year as well as more days closed for aerification, covered greens, and Covid-19.
Greens fees revenue was up approximately $9,455, cart rentals 10 percent, and driving range 15 percent.
Golf shop inventory sales were up just slightly in April at 2 percent and over 8 percent for the fiscal year.
The grill had a net loss of $354 compared to a loss of $473 last year. Year-to-date, the grill has a net loss of $24,016 compared to a net loss of $14,781 in 2021 year-to-date.
The Golf Maintenance Department received a new SandPro 3040 and is still waiting on one additional piece of equipment.
Maintenance expenses for April 2022 were $65,208, compared to $59,813 the previous year.
Putting greens were aerated early in May and are growing well.
Several limbs and dead trees around the course caused the department to rent a wood chipper. The mulch created is used to help condition soil on the course and help smooth out bumpy areas for golf carts.
Irrigation leaks are in check with only seven leaks detected now.
Thanks to Golf Maintenance Supervisor Jamey Claybrook’s dog, which comes to the course with Claybrook, the geese population has decreased. The geese are mainly confined to the area around the ponds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.