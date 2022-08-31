The total revenue for the Jamestown Golf Course for July was $110,786 with operating expenses $131,974. Add to that course maintenance and pro shop expenses plus capital outlay and there was a net operating loss of $61,418 for the month. There was also an operating loss in July 2021 of $27,5781.
The weather in July was hot and humid. There were only five bad weather days and no closed days. There were 2,702 rounds played compared to 2,671 rounds in July 2021.
Greens fees revenue was up 7.78 percent, cart rentals up 16.77 percent, and driving range up 6.35 percent. Pull carts were down 75.47 percent.
Golf shop inventory sales were up just slightly in July at 2 percent but golf shop concessions were up 13.64 percent.
The grill had a profit of $2,860 compared to a profit of $1,856 last year.
