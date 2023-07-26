“We were busy. Golf rounds were up slightly each month this quarter over this same quarter last year,” reported Jamestown golf Professional Marcy Newton. “We held 15 golf tournaments or outings.”
The driving range use was up $4,500 over this quarter in 2022, partially due to an increase in the cost of range buckets.
There were seven clubhouse rentals this quarter.
“We are now taking 7:30 a.m. tee times on weekends to get more golfers who want to get out while it’s cooler,” Newton said. A total of $1,080 has been added to the weekend total since the program began June 25. The earlier tee times will run through Labor Day and could be extended next year.
Total revenue for the month of June 2023 was $147,980 and operating expenditures were $28,054. However, due to capital outlay expenses and work on the bathrooms and cart path paving, there was a net loss of $66,805 for the month. In June 2022, there was a profit of $2,891.
For the month of June 2023 there were 3,808 rounds played compared to 3,440 rounds played in June 2022. June 2023 had six bad weather days and no closed days. There were more rounds played in June 2023, which resulted in more revenue earned compared to June 2022.
Golf Course Maintenance Supervisor Jamey Claybrook and his crew have been working on the formerly bumpy cart paths.
“”We have patched the cart paths. They are a little smoother,” Claybrook said.
Councilmember Lawrence Straughn chimed in, saying he has ridden on them and “they’re a whole lot less bumpy.”
Approximately 69 stumps have been ground up to tidy up the appearance of the course and new sand has been added to the bunkers, with more on the way.
Crews are currently aerating the greens and several spots on the course.
“The new bathrooms are showing a lot of progress,” Claybrook said. “Maintenance building construction is getting closer to completion: wall, doors, windows, etc. We hope to be moving in soon.”
He added that the hot, humid weather the area has experienced is perfect for the Bermuda grass on the course.
