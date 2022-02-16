Jamestown councilmembers received a five-year overview of the Jamestown Golf Course and Grill revenue and expenditures at the Town Council’s retreat on Jan. 21. The figures are for the fiscal years 2017-2021. While revenues showed increases, expenditures, as might be expected, also increased.
“Municipal golf courses do not make money,” stated the overview. “They are considered to be amenities to the community.”
The 31,368 rounds of golf played were the highest in 2020-21 at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, with nearly 5,000 more rounds played than in 2019, the next-highest year. When Phase 1 of N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order ended, golfers were able to return to outside activities, bringing a spike of rounds played. Overall, rounds of golf played increased 33 percent from 2017-21. Fiscal year 2020-21 also had the fewest bad weather days.
Yearly revenues have risen 43.41 percent to $1,074,080 in 2020-21 since 2017 with an increase every year except 2019-20. Early 2020 was the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic when the course was closed for 43 days, Mar. 27-May 8.
Revenue from greens fees have risen 38.61 percent to $551,471 since 2016-17, in part due to an increase in the cost to play.
As might be expected, course maintenance expenses have also increased, from $575,134 in 2016-17 to $720,967 in 2020-21.
Golf Pro Shop expenses have also increased slightly to $597,649, due in part to increased salaries.
“Personnel costs increased with cost-of-living-allowance and merit adjustments, as well as increased insurance and retirement expenses,” the overview reported.
Although each year since 2016-17 has operated in the red, before capital outlays, 2020-21 showed the smallest deficit, $244,536, in the five-year period studied, a reduction of 26 percent. After capital outlays, 2021 showed the second-lowest deficit, with $339,718.
Grill revenues have decreased since Covid-19 due to closures and reduced hours. Since the grill was not open a full year in fiscal year 2016-17, 2017-18 was used as comparison.
Grill supplies, food and beverage expenditures remained fairly consistent.
“Golf Shop rental revenue has been practically non-existent since Covid began,” the overview stated.
The complete figures may be found on page 32 of the retreat packet available at https://www.jamestown-nc.gov/my-government/meeting-minutes-and-schedules.
