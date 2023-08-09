It looked like it would be Russell Henley’s tournament after he opened the Wyndham Championship with a 62. At the end of round two he was still in the lead with 2020 runner-up Billy Horschel one shot back. But Horschel and Lucas Glover were in the lead at the end of round three, with Henley one shot back.
An exciting final round saw Glover in the lead most of the day and Horschel losing ground. Henley birdied hole No. 7 to tie for the lead and actually had the lead briefly at one point.
Then the rains came. Play was suspended at 4:52 p.m. for two hours and three minutes.
When play resumed, Henley birdied par five No. 15th for the lead. In the group behind, Glover nearly hit his approach shot into the water on the same hole. Henley then misjudged his drive on the par 3 16th. It landed on the green then rolled back down the fairway and stopped in a divot. His second shot was on the green but short and rolled back a bit. Henley ended up with a bogey, going back to a tie with Glover. This was the beginning of the end for Henley’s dream of winning.
On hole No. 17, Henley bogeyed and Glover made par. Henley’s approach on No. 18 landed on the edge of the green but it rolled back off. He ended with his third bogey in a row. He ended tied for second with Byeong-hun An at 18-under par.
Glover’s tee shot on No. 18 was going left but bounced back into the fairway after hitting a golf cart. With a two-shot lead – and a rainbow in the background – Glover laid up on the par 4 hole. His approach shot was close and he made the putt for his fifth victory.
Young son Lucas Jr. kept saying, “Daddy, you won! Daddy, you won!” as daughter Lucille teared up.
Glover’s win was one shot away from the lowest round shot at Sedgefield Country Club during the Wyndham Championship. Carl Pettersson was 21-under in 2008.
Glover is a major winner, having won the 2009 U.S. Open. He also won the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte in 2011 in a playoff and his last win was the 2021 John Deere Classic.
Henley tied for ninth in 2020, seventh in 2021 (in which he finished a stroke out of the six-man playoff that was eventually won by Kevin Kisner) and tied for fifth last year. The one that stings, however, was in 2021 when he led most of the way but struggled with a 71 in the final round. He opened that tournament with a 62 as well, so he had been in this position before.
Five former Wyndham Championship victors made the cut: Jim Herman (2020) tied for 71, J.T. Poston (2019) tied for seventh, Brandt Snedeker (2007 and 2018) tied for 45; Si Woo Ki (2016) tied for 33, Webb Simpson (2011) tied for fifth. 2009 champ Ryan Moore missed the cut.
FedExCup playoff points up for grabs
For the first time this year, the PGA Tour reduced the number of players qualifying for the $56.6-million FedExCup Tour Playoffs from 125 to 70 after Sunday’s results. The change led to 68 of the top 100 players on the points list entering the Wyndham in a final attempt to make the first round of the playoffs or improve their position for later in the playoffs.
“This tournament was never viewed as the first playoff event, which it has become,” Geoff Ballotti of Wyndham Hotels and Resorts told Triad Business Journal at the annual champions breakfast on Aug. 3. “After the cut from 125 to 70, this tournament took on a life of its own. There are more eyeballs on this tournament.”
Several golfers missed the 70-point cutoff this year, including Adam Scott (who tied for seventh) and Matt Kuchar. Both men had played in every FedExCup Playoff since the beginning in 2011.
Glover began the tournament at 112 in FedExCup points. He ended with 42 and made the playoffs.
The big story of the tournament
Justin Thomas, looking to continue his streak participating in the FedExCup Playoffs, made a move on Friday to get to seven back of tournament leader Henley.
Thomas said after Friday’s round he was proud of himself for grinding it out.
“I needed to make this cut, literally, very badly,” he said. “If I wanted any chance at what I want to do the rest of the year, I had to make it.”
After spraying his tee shot left into the pine straw on the final hole on Sunday, he nearly made a birdie on his third shot but his pitch hit the pin and bounced off. Birdie would ensure he made it into the playoffs. However, he left during the weather delay without learning his fate.
Although he tied for 12th at the Wyndham Championship, he ended one point out of the playoffs.
Thomas won the FedExCup in 2017.
Horschel won the Cup in 2014.
