There are advantages to having a restaurant with a food truck near Sedgefield Country Club during the Wyndham Championship. For Ghassan’s Fresh Mediterranean Eats it meant providing a limited menu via the food truck for the golfers at hole No. 12 during the Pro-Am on Aug. 2.
Ghassan’s opened at 6027-J W. Gate City Blvd. in Grandover Village April 4. The restaurant has been busy attracting customers from their former location on West Gate City Boulevard near the Coliseum, which closed in 2020, as well as from residents of Grandover, Adams Farm, Jamestown and other nearby locales. Many can walk from the nearby apartments.
The restaurant features authentic Mediterranean food. It opened in 1975 on High Point Road (now West Gate City Boulevard) in Greensboro by Khaled and Ghassan Fleihan. The brothers had come to the United States due to civil unrest in Lebanon around 1974. Their only experience in the restaurant business was working in their father’s rotisserie chicken business. In 1996 Ghassan sold his share to Khaled and went back to Lebanon. Since the name was already established, Khaled kept it.
Like many businesses, Covid-19 took its toll on Ghassan’s. Not only did the West Gate City Boulevard location close but also one at LaBauer Park in downtown Greensboro. A food court location at UNC-G has also closed.
“We decided we needed to close a couple of places, to refocus and decide where we needed to be,” said Lina Fliehan, marketing manager. “We had been looking for about a year and this [Grandover location] came up and we jumped on it. It made sense to us.
“The area is growing. It is exciting to see the potential that is coming.”
It was the first restaurant in Greensboro to offer an ethnic menu featuring items such as kabobs, Lebanese salads and falafel. The homemade spice mixes provide a unique flavor to its famous steak and cheese, kabobs and salad dressing. The menu has evolved over the years to include more authentic homemade Lebanese items such as hummus and tabouli, Mediterranean pasta salad and gluten-free items. They also cater to vegetarian, vegan and keto diets.
The Mediterranean diet includes healthy foods such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, seafood, beans, olive oil and nuts. It is considered one of the most popular diets to follow.
“We make everything fresh,” Fleihan said. “I felt it was important to embrace our culture. Some of our new items like our Harissa Chicken Bowl is a top favorite, for sure.
“We make so many amazing new dips now. I don’t know who to compare us with.”
Her favorite dish is the new Shawarma Rice Bowl, which consists of rice, Shawarma-spiced chicken, fried cauliflower, radish salad, pickled cabbage, topped with tahini, garlic sauce and Lebanese pickles. She recommends the Chicken Bowl for those new to Mediterranean food.
Khaled and Mary Fleihan had five children. The parents are no longer involved day-to-day with the restaurants but still visit the locations and help make decisions. Three of the children work with the company. Daughters Dunia Hilliard is the restaurant manager and Lina is the marketing manager. Son Ziad is the CEO/CFO. There are several in the next generation who will be working summer jobs at Ghassan’s.
“We are so thankful to our community for their loyalty and support over all these years,” said Ziad on the occasion of the restaurant’s 40th anniversary. “We promise to continue bringing you the finest quality food and customer service for many years to come.”
“This community has always been extremely welcoming and we always felt that we were part of a bigger community,” Fleihan added. “We appreciate the warm welcome we’ve received at this location and hope we continue to see all the new and familiar faces. We’re really happy to be here.”
Ghassan’s also has locations at 400 E. Cornwallis Dr. and 1605 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro. All locations are open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Catering is available as is limited delivery.
