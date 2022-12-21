Many Christmas traditions we observe today originated in Germany. The custom of chopping down a spruce tree, or “tannenbaum,” and decorating it is from the 16th century. Germans previously decorated their homes with evergreen branches. Legend says that church reformist Martin Luther was the first to put candles on his tree.
Advent calendars began in an orphanage in Hamburg, in the 1830s when the children daily asked their pastor if Christmas had arrived. The Advent wreath also is courtesy of Germany.
But there’s one custom that is not very popular in the United States but can be found in abundance in Germany — smokers, or smoking men.
The earliest smokers in the late 1600s were made from dough and paper maché. Later, craftsmen in the Erzgebirge (or Ore) Mountains of Germany carved figurines out of a single piece of wood resembling local villagers. The locals could find the postman, miner, chimney sweep, etc. in the carvings. Today, smoking men are the major source of income in the Erzgebirge.
These figurines would be placed on a tray next to incense for decoration. For thousands of years, incense has been thought to ward off evil spirits and has been used for medicine and healing practices. It symbolizes the gift of frankincense and myrrh brought by the Wise Men to baby Jesus.
When incense cones were created in the late 1700s, the carvings were cut into two pieces and a cone placed inside. The figurine’s top was hollowed out and the mouth opened up. When the incense (raucherkerze) was lit, the figure (rauchermann) appeared to be smoking.
German tradition says that the incense is lit on the last of the 12 days of the Christmas festival, which runs Dec. 25-Jan. 6. It is the Festival of the Three Wise Men to mark the end of the season.
These days, German smokers come in many designs: Santa Claus, ski hut with smoke coming out the chimney, shepherd, farmer, carpenter, doctors, etc. Most are approximately six inches in height, but can be larger.
Fröhliche Weihnachten und ein glückliches neues Jahr! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
