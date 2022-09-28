Christopher Carroll was named the 2022-2023 GCS Teacher of the Year Sept. 15 during the annual Guilford County Schools Celebration of Excellence at Eastern Guilford High School. A physical education teacher, Carroll is entering his 25th year as an educator. Carroll was also named Elementary Teacher of the year. He will represent the District in Regional Competition.
Holly Herberg of Ferndale Middle was named Middle School Teacher of the Year and Weaver Academy’s Nina Sumpter took home the honor of High School Teacher of the Year.
Paul Travers of Washington Montessori was named Principal of the Year. He also received the Elementary Principal of the Year award. The five finalists for Principal of the Year included Kevin Carr, Haynes Inman Education Center.
Kristina Wheat of Northern Middle School earned the Secondary Principal of the Year distinction.
Rookie Teacher of the Year was Jerico Carrillo, band director at Southern High School. Kathryn Porter from Jamestown Middle was among the five finalists.
For the first time, GCS named a Social Worker of the Year. Brittany Wells from Jamestown Middle received the inaugural honor.
Ashley Lopez-Davila took home two trophies Thursday night. The Alderman Elementary School counselor earned the title GCS Counselor of the Year and Elementary School Counselor of the year.
Kimberly Leighty, a Western Guilford High School administrator, was named Assistant Principal of the Year.
Christina Sapusek, a Western Guilford High School administrator, took home the honor of Mentor of the Year.
Haynes Inman Education Center let its school pride shine as it took home a trophy for secondary schools.
The Guilford Education Alliance, The Joseph M. Bryan Foundation and Racial Equity Institute, LLC sponsored the event and related prize money.
