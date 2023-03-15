The Town of Jamestown is talking trash these days. Often, that is an offensive thing but this time it is about real garbage and recycling. And the outcome is positive for the town as well as residents.
New 96-gallon green plastic wheeled cans, or toters, to be used for solid waste will be delivered beginning the first week in April. They will join the 65-gallon blue cans already in use for recycling.
“We have talked about this for over 12 years,” said Town Manager Matthew Johnson. “There are several reasons why the Town has decided to make this change now. Crows and other critters often tear open bags at the curb, leaving unsightly litter that can wash into storm drains that drain into lakes and streams.
“Running solid waste trucks twice a week to collect the same volumes of waste creates unnecessary wear on the equipment, roadways and staff members. It also uses twice the fuel necessary to complete the same amount of work.”
Rather than two pickups of solid-waste garbage per week, there will only be one, on the same day as recycling pickup. The town has been divided as shown on the map with those in the blue area having Tuesday pickup and those in the green area having Wednesday pickup. Solid waste and recycling will only be picked up those two days. Guilford and Oakdale roads are the basic dividing lines. Residents on opposite sides of Guilford Road will have their pickups on different days.
Pickup of yard waste will be Thursdays and Fridays.
Collecting solid waste with staff members riding the back of trucks is the sixth most dangerous job in America.
“In order to help protect staff members, we have elected to move to an automated collection system using cans and trucks with lift arms [for garbage pickup],” he said. He added that for the first few weeks there would be an extra person on the truck to handle problems. Recycling trucks are not automated at this time but the Town plans to add a new truck in the near future.
Recycling in the blue cans began about four-and-a-half years ago and has gone well, according to Public Services Director Paul Blanchard.
“There is less trash on the curb now.”
At that time, solid-waste garbage was still put out in bags for pickup. With the green cans, garbage may still be put into bags and placed in the cans. But do not put recycling into bags and then into the cans.
Town staff has met with homeowners associations and two specific neighborhoods, Quarterpath Trace and the Riverwalk communities as well as residents on Gannaway Street. These locations will receive a smaller 65-gallon green can because of the difficulty in getting the cans to their backyards.
“Our town is currently at a capacity where staff has a difficult time finishing the garbage routes and providing service to all households twice a week,” Johnson said.
“Knowing that growth will occur is imperative to solve these problems ahead of time because once the growth does come, we need to have everything operating smoothly before we add additional customers.”
“Staff will put notices on the can as they see issues,” Blanchard said. “Hopefully it will be a short learning process.”
“We will be more enforcement-heavy in making certain the items that can be recycled are recycled,” Johnson added.
Residents can start using the green cans as soon as received but the first pickup is officially April 10.
The Town has an aggressive promotional campaign to alert customers of the changes, including mailers, a video, social media and the Town newsletter.
There is a lot of information about the new garbage and recycling pickups available at www.jamestowncando-ncgov. Here you can read the frequently-asked questions (FAQs), watch the video, check the map to learn your pickup date and print the holiday pickup schedule.
Some things to note:
• Solid waste and recycling will now be done on the same day. See the map for your pickup day.
• All trash should be placed at the street no later than 7 a.m. on pickup days.
• Do not pile trash outside of either can. It will not be picked up. Everything must fit inside.
• Do not put bags in the recycling can but they may be used in the garbage can.
• Bulk pickup day is the first Thursday each month, but if you want items picked up sooner, call 336-454-1138 for a bulk item pickup. Fees may apply.
