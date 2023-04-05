Pinks, pastels and Parisian fashions were the order of the day as Sedgefield Woman’s Club members and guests gathered in the ballroom of Sedgefield Country Club March 31 for the group’s annual spring fundraiser.
With the theme of Springtime in Paris, it was quite appropriate to have pictures of the Eiffel Tower prevalent throughout the setting. Participants even received Eiffel Tower key chains as mementos of the occasion.
A touch of history revealed the Eiffel Tower made its debut on March 31, 1889, during the World’s Exposition in Paris. It was years later that a man named Ferris decided to create a structure taller than the Eiffel Tower for the World’s Columbian Exposition in the United States and the Ferris wheel was born.
Adding to the décor was a black and white garden umbrella and pastel-pink lady’s bicycle, its basket filled with bread, champagne and macarons. As part of the silent auction, a three-piece bistro set on a pink indoor/outdoor rug gave yet another touch of ambiance to the setting.
“I think this was one of the prettiest fundraisers we have ever had,” said Leslie Scher, who along with Nancy Williams co-chaired the event.
Helping coordinate all the activities, decorations and auction items were Celia Hunter, Blair Kopf, Brandy Gillenwater, Elizabeth Swaim, Flo Gullickson, Jessica Ball, Jude Fiorello, Katherine Callahan, Kathy Saunders, Katie Dyson, Kristi Slomski, Linda Pritchett, Melissa Klenke, Mia Chamberlain, Patty Cates, Raigen Stiefel, Robin Crosier, Sara Collins, Sherry Pollack, Ana Atwater, Donna Church and Nora Swofford.
A silent auction of over 100 items, a raffle featuring 13 items and a live auction with five items helped make this spring event a record-breaking fundraiser.
Ken Canter, retired CEO of Canter Power System, as well as a Sedgefield resident and husband of one of the guests, served as auctioneer for the live auction.
“The live auction raised more money than any spring live auction in the past,” said club president Tara Daniel. “And professional photographer Mike Micciche donated his time to take pictures of the ladies against a backdrop featuring the Eiffel Tower.”
One hundred-seventy women attended this year’s SWC spring luncheon/auction.
“Merci to all who attended and helped raise much needed funds,” Hunter said.
