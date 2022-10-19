The Annual Jamestown Pig Pickin’ promises to hold all the excitement of previous events. Scheduled for Oct. 29, the time has been moved to 5-9 p.m. since darkness curtains the area earlier this time of year. But good food, good music and good fellowship will continue to highlight the Family Service of the Piedmont fundraiser.
The Pig Pickin’ will be held at the home of Elsa and Jere Ayers, 3215 N. Rockingham Road. Parking is available at Sedgefield Country Club with shuttles providing transportation to the site.
Mark Whitesell is serving as event chair for the fifth year, and Ken and Kelley Canter are honorary chairs.
Considering the event is celebrating its 13th year and the date is pushing Halloween, the theme “Pigs and Pumpkins: Masquerade Madness” seemed a natural. Guests are invited to dress in costumes of their choice. Costumes will be judged and winners announced during the event.
“I cannot think of any other fundraiser that has included a costume party,” Whitesell said. “People are excited about it. They can have fun and raise money for Family Service at the same time.
“I think the Pig Pickin’ is the best event that Family Service puts on,” he added.
As expected at a pig pickin,’ the main course will be traditional Southern-style barbecue pork and chicken provided by BBQ Joe’s Country Cooking and Catering. Above & Beyond Catering is handling the sides and desserts.
Blaze the City, a band from Asheville, N.C., will provide music in a variety of genres for guests’ listening and dancing pleasure.
The silent auction and raffle are again being conducted online so those present or those at home may bid on all the items. To participate in the silent auction and raffle go to https://one.bidpal.net/jpp22/welcome.
Technology Concepts & Design, Inc. (TCDI) is this year’s presenting sponsor. Others sponsorship possibilities include Host - $125, Advocate - $500, Protector - $1,000, Shelter - $2,500, Empower - $5,000 and Champion - $10,000.
Since its beginning in 2009, the Jamestown Pig Pickin’ has raised more than $1.1 million to support Family Service’s efforts to build safe and healthy families in the Triad. A private nonprofit agency, Family Service of the Piedmont provides quality support services, advocacy and education for children and adults dealing with domestic violence, child abuse, mental health and financial stability. By providing support services and resources to people experiencing these issues, they are better able to live healthy and productive lives.
This year’s yard signs promoting the fundraiser for Family Service have changed.
“In the past, some people did not realize what they were giving for,” Whitesell said. “We have made four different signs, each one listing a different service provided by Family Service. A small clip-on sign at the top will note the event. This way the signs can continue to be used for future Pig Pickin’s and Oyster Roasts held in High Point and Greensboro by simply changing the sign at the top.”
Tickets may be purchased at www.jamestownpigpickin.com, or by scanning the QR code below.
