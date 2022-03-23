What would you do if you learned you were a victim of fraud? What if it happened to a senior citizen? AARP might have a solution.
Jamestown’s AARP Livable Communities Committee and the Town of Jamestown will host three AARP workshops in the coming weeks.
“Fraud Watch Network” will be presented March 31. During this program, participants will learn how to protect themselves from scammers and learn how to identify, avoid and report fraud. The latest data on fraud trends will also be covered. Learn how to spot and avoid the newest scams (and their variations) that con artists are using. Staying current about the red flags of today’s scams can help you and your loved ones avoid engaging with them to begin with.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently reported that consumer fraud losses hit a record $5.8 billion in 2021. The amount of money lost to scams increases as victims age, with those 80 and over the biggest targets, almost twice as many as the next highest age group.
“Living Longer, Living Smarter” will be presented April 28. Learn how to create a long-term plan with financial, health, home/community and legal considerations in mind.
“Home Fit” is the final workshop on May 25. At this presentation, learn solutions for making your home comfortable, safe and a good fit. This program helps people stay in their own home.
“These are fabulous workshops,” said Councilmember Rebecca Rayborn, who is leading the AARP Livable Communities Committee. “These are based on programs AARP is already doing.”
She noted Town Planner Anna Hawryluk has worked with Bob Gerken, a local N.C. AARP Triad Region Leadership Team representative, to arrange these meetings.
In Jamestown, 29.5 percent of the residents are age 60 or older. That number is expected to rise by 2035, when the number of adults older than 65 will be greater than the number of children under 18. These days, one quarter of all Americans age 65 or older live in small towns like Jamestown and rural communities.
But being an AARP Livable Community does not apply just to those people. It’s a method of making towns attractive to anyone wanting to move there, whether as a couple, alone or as part of an extended family.
Seniors are urged to attend these workshops but anyone may attend.
All workshops are free and will be held from 10:30 a.m.-12 noon via Zoom and streamed on the Town’s YouTube channel. The workshops will also be shown in the Civic Center at Town Hall.
Registration is required but AARP membership is not required. For more information and to register, visit www.jamestown-nc.gov/event or call 336-454-1138.
