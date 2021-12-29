Confusion has arisen in the Fox Hollow development, accessible from Adams Farm Parkway, south of Mackay Road. Apparently information has been put out stating the subdivision is being considered for annexation by Jamestown.
That is completely incorrect, according to Jamestown Planning Director Matthew Johnson. He said he was trying to find out how the erroneous information began.
“I saw it on Nextdoor right before the [Dec. 21] Council meeting and I wanted to make sure during the Council meeting we had good information going out that we are not looking to annex Fox Hollow.”
The Nextdoor post urged Fox Hollow residents to attend the Dec. 21 Town Council meeting “in referencing to annex us into the city. Because developer D.R. Horton wants to build 300+ houses and shops which will result in possible higher county taxes as well as paying city tax and more vehicle traffic, to name a few things.”
D.R. Horton has requested annexation for what is locally known as the Johnson property along Mackay and Guilford College roads but although the Fox Hollow subdivision backs up to a portion of that property on the east, it is not part of Horton’s request. Horton does not own that property.
Several Fox Hollow residents attended the Council meeting and Johnson spoke to some of them. He left business cards in case concerned residents wanted to contact him. As of Wednesday, he had not heard back from anyone. Town Hall was closed Dec. 23, 24 and 27 for Christmas.
“One gentleman wanted clarification and I explained, without a long detailed description of how annexation law works, that [the Town was] not able to involuntarily annex [Fox Hollow]. They would have to request annexation from the Town,” Johnson said, adding that 75 percent of property owners would have to petition the Town for that to happen.
One resident addressed the Council, saying if the Town ever did consider annexation, he was all for it.
Fox Hollow is in Jamestown’s Extra-Territorial Jurisdiction but there are no plans for annexation.
