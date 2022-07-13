When Claire Chastain first learned about Ultimate Frisbee she thought it was not a sport at all. She soon found it was not only a sport, but a highly athletic one as well.
Growing up participating in Little League softball and soccer, she later played lacrosse at Ragsdale High School where she graduated in 2008. She first started playing Ultimate Frisbee as a freshman at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.
“My lacrosse team meant so much to me in high school, I thought nothing could compare to that,” she said. “Even though my sister, Morgan, played ultimate at her college, I just wrote it off.”
After seeing a flyer about Ultimate Frisbee in her dorm and learning a hall mate was going to participate, Chastain decided she would try it also.
“I am a pretty good athlete, but Ultimate Frisbee is so technically challenging,” Chastain said. “The challenge is what captured my interest. I like everything about ultimate — throwing, running, moving quickly, keeping the defense on its toes.”
During her senior year, Chastain received the Callahan Award, presented annually to the most valuable male and female players in college ultimate, not only for their skill and sportsmanship, but also for their leadership and dedication to the sport.
Dedication could be considered a byword when it comes to Chastain’s complete change of opinion about Ultimate Frisbee. She played several club seasons with the Raleigh Phoenix team and after graduating from college she moved to Colorado where she is captain of the Ultimate Frisbee team Denver Molly Brown. Chastain plays point offense, a position called handler.
She also coaches ultimate at the University of Colorado and her team, Quandry, has the longest winning streak, going to College Nationals each year.
Since college graduation, she has represented the United States four times on various National teams. She is ranked second of the top 10 players worldwide and is currently participating with a mixed team of men and women on Team USA in the World Games in Birmingham, Ala. The opening ceremony for the eight teams participating was held July 7.
“I got chills watching it,” said Shanna Moore, Chastain’s mother. “It was a demonstration of the potential for this becoming an Olympic sport.”
Moore and her older daughter have since joined Chastain in person in Birmingham to enjoy the World Games.
“I like the camaraderie of the team members and the sportsmanship,” Moore said. “The sport is exciting.”
The history of ultimate dates back to the late 1960s and early ’70s. Before that time similar games called Frisbee football were played using a flying disc. In 1966, Jared Kass and fellow Amherst students began to play games that would be called ultimate. Kass taught his game at a summer camp and one camper, Joel Silver, brought the idea for the game — somewhat as a joke — to students at Columbia High School in New Jersey. The first game was played between the student council and the school newspaper staff.
By 1970, the first set of written rules and the name Ultimate Frisbee was documented. New Jersey high school graduates begin organizing and promoting games of ultimate at their respective universities.
Leagues began to form throughout the United States and Canada and in 1983 the first World Ultimate Championship was held in Gothenburg, Sweden. The sport continued to grow and in 2015, The International Olympic Committee (IOC) granted full recognition to the World Flying Disc Federation. The sport is eligible for the Olympics in 2028.*
What began as camp recreation and a high school anti-sports joke turned into a popular sport that today has worldwide recognition and participation.
Chastain is passionate about the sport and about gender equality. As a middle school special education teacher, she can see a correlation between giving opportunities to everyone for sports and for education. Her goal is to continue to promote Ultimate Frisbee, providing meaning playing opportunities for girls and to make sure there are also equal opportunities in education for her students.
“It is important to level the playing field, no matter what you are involved in,” she said.
Although Chastain prefers to play on a woman’s ultimate team she is excited about participating on the mixed team at the World Games as she has done in the past.
“There are usually mixed teams at the higher levels,” Chastain explained. “I have found men usually have a high respect for women on the team.
“It is not about who is the tallest, can run the fastest or jump the highest. We do not play like the men, we play like women, but we show that women have the skills needed too. It takes lots of athleticism.
“I play how I know the game should be played — with respect,” she added.
Chastain would love to see interest in Ultimate Frisbee grow. Including clubs, ultimate can pretty much be a year-round sport.
“It is gaining in popularity, and is getting bigger in the Triangle areas,” she said. “That is exciting, but I would also like to see it in smaller areas and high schools.”
(*Much of the history timeline is courtesy of discsportshistory.com.)
Rules of the game
The field size is officially 70 yards by 40 yards, with end zones 25 yards deep. Although smaller than a football or soccer field, it is a fairly large.
Points are scored by getting the disc to one of your players in the end zone by passing it through the air. Games are won when a certain number of points are reached or when a team has the most points within a set time, whichever comes first.
Play starts by a “pull,” where one side throws-off to the other. Players cannot run with the disc and must stop as soon as they receive it, although they may pivot on one leg. A player in possession has 10 seconds in which to pass the disc or they loose possession to the opposition. The defender makes the count.
If a pass hits the ground, is intercepted or is caught out of bounds possession goes to the other side.
Substitutions can only be made after a goal has been scored and before the throw-off, to replace an injured player or after periods of play.
Physical contact is not allowed between players, and this includes picks or screens. Defenders may only stand within three meters of the disc-holder. When contact is made a foul occurs.
The player who is fouled is responsible for calling it. This is done by shouting “foul” to alert the players on the field. If there are disputes, they must be resolved by the players themselves (or occasionally by an official “observer”).
Because ultimate is self-officiating, Spirit of the Game — sportsmanship and fair play — is the most important rule. Competitive play is never at the expense of following the rules, respecting other players, and having fun.
