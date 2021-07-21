Forestdale Plaza Shopping Center, at 108 W. Main St., commonly known as the Food Lion Shopping Center, has been sold to Peters Development of High Point under a special warranty deed. The sale price of the 6.36-acre site was $6.95 million.
The property was previously owned by RCC Forestdale, LLC, and TF Forestdale, LLC, both of Richmond, Va.
Bethany Medical Center, which is a part of Peters Development, has leased a vacant portion of the center for a clinic.
Dr. Lenny Peters, founder and CEO, told an area newspaper that there will be five medical providers in the location offering primary care, urgent care, specialty care and pain management services.
The center also houses Subway and Domino’s Pizza.
Peters Development plans to make improvements to the façades, signage and parking lot.
Forestdale Plaza is the first venture out of High Point for Peters Development, which has been purchasing several shopping centers in the larger city in recent months. Just days after the July 8 purchase of Forestdale Plaza, the company purchased Oxford Station on North Main Street. It is not known if Peters will rename Forestdale as Peters V, following the naming convention of the company’s other acquisitions.
