When Gary Boyles decided to try duplicating the tartar sauce from one of his favorite local seafood restaurants, little did he know it would lead to a unique business endeavor. But that is exactly what happened.
“I kept experimenting to get the flavor right and ended up with a product that was totally different but good,” Boyles said. “I gave it to family members and friends and found out they were using it on their sandwiches, hamburgers, tacos and pizza in place of mayonnaise. People kept telling me I ought to sell it, but I felt I could never charge money for it.
“After a while I told my friends my hobby was getting expensive. I knew I had to stop making it or start to charge.”
Selling his product became a series of miracles, according to Boyles. After moving to Caswell County, he looked up grocery stores in the phone book and bravely approached the owner of Steve’s Garden Market to introduce his dip and asked if the store would sell it. Steve requested 500 cartons of Boyles’ special dip for an upcoming anniversary sale.
“I was used to making two or three cups at a time,” Boyles said with a smile. “Using my recipe, my whole family helped make what we needed and to my surprise, it all sold.”
Boyles was still hesitant about starting a new business. He had owned a hardware store in Greensboro for 27 years and after selling it in 1994 was looking forward to sitting on the porch of his log cabin with his dogs. However, an invitation by a pastor to attend his church in Burlington changed the course of Boyles’ retirement plans.
The pastor told Boyles his face would be in grocery stores – that he must pursue selling his dip because it had been prophesized.
“When I objected that I did not have a state approved kitchen he offered to let me use the church kitchen,” Boyles said. “My wife’s cousin works for a food service and donated the equipment I needed, but I still did not want to do it.”
Boyles’ next excuse was he did not have labels for his product and they cost a lot of money. The cousin’s neighbor offered to design a label, all he needed was a picture of Boyles.
Boyles did not want his name or his picture associated with the dip, but his grandchildren convinced him people would relate to that.
“We were gathered around the computer when the proof came and it looked so good, we all cried,” Boyles said. “I told my wife Snow that I was not the most religious person, but I thought God was trying to tell us something.”
Encouraged by his wife, Brother Gary’s Dip became official and the pastor’s prediction that Boyles’ face would be seen in grocery stores was fulfilled.
“From the very first carton, it has been a blessing to everyone, especial to the stores who sold it,” Boyles noted. “I took the road less traveled and put it into Mom & Pop stores. I wanted to keep it fun as a hobby. I was the only employee and that is how I wanted it.”
Boyles was selling two types of dip, plain and mild jalapeno, when Sam Ammons, the owner of Town & Country Grocery Store on Vandalia Road in Greensboro, asked if he could design a line of pimento cheeses.
Boyles spent several months of trial and error perfecting a cheese product with a certain, look, aroma, color, taste and texture.
“The next thing I know I had 43 stores and was turning down big grocery chains,” Boyles said. “Groupon wanted to take it nationwide. But I was still working in the church kitchen and everything was made by hand. Although I had hired former prisoners and veterans, there was no way to fill that many orders.
“This was a ministry for me. It is great to be part of something that is not about you. To this day, I am just trying to be a good steward of the business until I can pass it on.”
Another miracle for Boyles was meeting Sarah Van Dyke, owner of Produce Box, who bought and sold produce, using housewives to make deliveries like a paper route. They began selling his dips and cheeses and told Boyles he had a large fan base. Van Dyke is the one who encouraged him to make vegan products.
“But the way I was doing business was hard and I was thinking about quitting,” Boyles said. After 13 years, I cut back to supplying seven stores.”
Even with only seven stores, sales continued to climb and Boyles found he had outgrown the church kitchen.
He discussed a business plan that involved changing locations and adding computer sales with his grandson, Carter Boyles. Carter decided to quit college and focus on his grandfather’s business. At the time Carter was working toward degrees in music industry and business studies.
“Growing up I always wanted to be like my grandfather,” Carter said. “Pawpaw was a well-known drummer and all us boys wanted to be the type of musician he was.
“But my aunt had just passed away and I knew my family needed me. I prayed about it and God said to listen to my heart. I think it is a blessing to work with Pawpaw. He has been my best friend ever since I was a kid. I had helped him in the church kitchen since I was 12.”
About a month ago, Boyles and Carter moved the business to 4809 W. Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro, a building Boyles already owned. It enables them to handle walk-in customers as well as online sales. Brother Gary’s Gourmet Dips & Pimento Cheeses now lists 18 products in their brochure including vegan and non-dairy options.
“I am not a chef or a cook and have always felt inadequate in this business,” Boyles said. “But when people taste the product, they are sold on it. It is something they cannot get anywhere else. Millions of people will never taste my stuff, but the ones who do will remember it.
“Now, I am learning to let go and let Carter have his vision for the business. He can see the future clearer than I can.”
“I know we have a good product and you can do anything you believe in,” Carter said. “If you have a dream you can do it.”
Boyles’ dream has shifted just a bit, however.
“I want to build a house one day for a wounded warrior and his family. That is a lot of pimento cheese to sell.”
Brother Gary’s Gourmet Dips & Pimento Cheeses is open Wednesday from 12-4 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 12-6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. To learn more about the business look for it at www.brothergraysdips.com or call 336-763-0735.
