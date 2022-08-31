As a youth, Bob Marsh had lots of exposure with the circus. His dad took him to see the Sparks Circus, a small tent show performing in Greensboro. Through a growing friendship between his dad and the general manger of the circus, Marsh was included in Sunday dinners in the circus dining tent. He also got to ride elephants around the circus grounds.
By the time Marsh was in middle school, he knew exactly what he wanted to be when he grew up – a circus clown.
“Some clowns are born and some are manufactured. I was born a clown,” Marsh said with a twinkle in his eye. “Comedy is one of the hardest circus skills to teach. It comes naturally from within. At the conclusion of other acts there is obligatory applause, but when a clown performs there is laughter throughout his act. Laughter comes straight from the heart. I prefer laughter over applause any day.”
As Marsh got older, he spent time backstage before a show and would attend the performances at night. In 1954 he had the privilege to meet the famous clown Emmett Kelly and watch as he applied his makeup.
Marsh participated in musical dramas in high school and did some clowning. After graduating from Guilford College in 1959 with a degree in economics, he spent 26 hours on a Greyhound bus traveling to Sarasota, Fla., in hopes of joining Ringling Bros. & Barnum and Bailey Circus as a clown. The show was on the road at the time, however, Pat Valdo, general performance director, invited him to return in the winter to discuss the character Mr. Jiggs that Marsh had created.
“But Uncle Sam intervened and instead of joining the circus, I ended up in the Army,” Marsh said. “When I got out of the service, I got a regular job in the furniture industry.”
Marsh never forgot his dream to be a circus clown, and he and his wife Judy made a pact that when the youngest of their three children graduated from college, he would follow that dream.
“We decided to do what God put us on earth to do – make people laugh in the circus,” Marsh said.
Meanwhile, Marsh did guest appearances with Ringling Bros. and networked with circus performers through the years.
When he was 62, Marsh researched a number of circuses and joined the Kelly Miller Circus based in Hugo, Okla. The small tent show had a great reputation in the circus world and soon Marsh and his wife were moving every day during the performance season and returning to their home base in High Point until the show was ready to travel again.
“Because of my education and ability to communicate, I was employed as an advance clown,” Marsh said. “It was a marketing position. I preceded the circus to create awareness that it was coming. I performed in schools, hospitals and other locations and did interviews to publicize the show.”
Marsh, a.k.a. Mr. Jiggs, performed as a circus clown for approximately 15 years including as an advance and show clown with the Clyde Beatty Cole Bros. Circus and during the winter with top acts from around the world at Circus Sarasota in Florida. Before any performance it took him an hour to get into costume.
“Clowning is a serious business,” Marsh said. “It takes exceptional creativity. Silly clowns appeal to children, but good clowns appeal to adults.”
When he retired from clowning the couple returned to their home in High Point, but his days as a clown and his time with the circus remains paramount in his heart.
During a recent meeting of the Jamestown Rotary Club, Marsh shared some of his experiences as a clown as well as highlights about the circus in general.
“The golden age of the circus was between 1870-1930,” Marsh said. “People had never seen anything like it. It carried a place of honor in the entertainment industry and gave people the opportunity to see wild animals up close.
“The circus was never a kiddie show, but a family show. It appealed to all ages and never required censorship. It did not change much over the years, just got bigger and better.”
Marsh noted that people who wanted to be part of the circus life had to be part gypsy because they were on the road eight to nine months a year. Although alcohol was always a problem for some working people at the circus, it was not as much so for the performers.
“Most circus people were well educated, good solid people,” he said. “Circus families became neighbors. They lived and worked together and children had to listen to their parents because the circus could be a dangerous place.”
The animal acts were often considered the highlight of a show. Circus animals, especially the elephants, tended to be extremely smart. The elephants were most always females and grouped in twos everywhere they went.
Although not group oriented, cats were easy to train, as well, and often became attached to their trainers. Leopards were the exception and had to be watched carefully. The most dangers animals were bears, which could forget their entire training if aroused.
Unfortunately, high operating costs and the decline of ticket sales made the circus an unsustainable business. After a 146-year run, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus made its last stop in the Piedmont Triad at the Greensboro Coliseum in February 2017, and held its last performance in May of that year.
“After working with the circus for all the years I did, I can say I have never been around anything as well organized,” Marsh said. “The life of a circus clown was a tough existence, but I loved every bit of it. My wife and I enjoyed the lifestyle together.”
