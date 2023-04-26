Station #46 of the Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire Department in Jamestown is 21 years old. While it is in what architects call “pretty good shape,” it is undersized and needs cosmetic work. The building contains three bays, living quarters, exercise room, kitchen/dining room, dayroom and laundry room, among others. There is also a space for Meals on Wheels with an outside entrance. Guilford County EMS share the building with PSFD.
The current building, located behind Town Hall near the intersection of East Main Street and Guilford Road, is approximately 7,520 sq. ft. Today’s current standard is 17,495 sq. ft.
PSFD hired Stewart Cooper Newell Architects of Gastonia to do a feasibility study of the building. The company presented several possibilities to upgrade the current fire station building, including, but not limited to:
- enlarge the bay doors to accommodate ever-increasing size of equipment;
- make the main entrance more prominent to visitors [there are three current entrances];
- paint and landscape;
- make handicapped accessible;
- create a new decontamination room to current codes; and
- enlarge the Radio Report Room.
The architects also presented several options for upgrading the building, including demolishing the existing building, building a second story or adding on to the current level. Costs range from $6.3 million to over $20 million.
The information presented to the Town Council was just that, information only. No action was taken.
The approval of a ground lease agreement between the Town of Jamestown and PSFD for 6007 West Gate City Blvd. is still under consideration. If a new station were to be built on this site, it would not replace Jamestown’s Station #46.
