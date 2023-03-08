They may be called firefighters, but that is not the only thing employees of the Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Department do. One important duty is education.
“We’re excited to get back in the schools,” said Chief Derek Carson, noting the pandemic halted that part of the job.
Station No. 46 in Jamestown hosted 11 programs in 2022, with 1,438 adults and children participating. The number of attendees is up considerably from the 628 served in 2021. The programs also include smoke alarm training for businesses.
The department offered 715 training classes totaling 4,566 hours with 15,467 total training hours for personnel. Some of this training was in other parts of the country.
Additionally, local firefighters installed 13 smoke alarms.
“We’re still on the heels of Covid, so we’re looking to do another smoke alarm canvas in the summer,” Carson said.
He urged homeowners to contact the station to have a free smoke alarm installed by checking the Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Department website or calling the Jamestown station at 336-454-3473 or headquarters at 336-299-4421.
He added that alarms for the hard-of-hearing are also available.
It also was a busy year for the department relating to calls.
“PSFD responded to 3,886 calls last year (Jan.1-Dec. 31) district wide,” said Carson. This figure is higher than the previous year’s 3,192 responses.
Jamestown was the third-busiest station within the five-station Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Department this year, with 710 responses, up considerably from 521 calls the previous year. It was the fourth-busiest station in 2021. PSFD has an automatic aid arrangement with the High Point Fire Department, meaning whichever unit is closest will respond to a call. Often, multiple jurisdictions respond to the same event.
At the Jamestown station No. 46, 438 calls were medical incidents, 42 were fire-related, 121 were fire alarms, 22 were motor vehicle accidents and 87 were service/good intent/false alarm.
Carson is proud of the response time by Station No. 46. Engine turnout time, counted from the time the call comes to the station and the time the engine leaves, is 1.44 minutes, below the benchmark of 2 minutes. Travel time from station to the site was also cut from 4.21 minutes to 4.01 minutes, only 1/100th of a second above the benchmark of 4 minutes.
“From the time the call comes in to the time we arrive at the scene is 6 minutes,” Carson said. “We’re really proud of that.”
Fast arrival time is crucial when a severe medical emergency happens. Jamestown is fortunate to have Guilford County EMS housed in the fire station but the firefighters are trained emergency medical technicians as well. The engines respond with EMS, then the two groups work together once on the scene.
“For a medical call to be considered a medical life save, the patient must have been pulseless/no respirations upon the fire department’s arrival and released to a hospital emergency department with a pulse and breathing (either on their own or by artificial respirations with a pulse),” Carson said. “We had four calls in Jamestown in 2022 that fit the above criteria.”
In Jamestown, property value exposed to fire was $55 million, compared to $140,900 the previous year, but property value lost from fire was $76,500, meaning over 99 percent in property value was saved from fire last year.
“That’s so high because of some of the commercial properties that were exposed to fire last year,” Carson said.
Inside the town, Jamestown has an insurance rating of Class 2 and Class 3 in the rural areas, the same as previous years. The lower the rating is, the better. Very few fire departments in the state have the Class 2 rating. Jamestown’s hydrants and water supply contribute to the good rating. Insurance ratings are used to determine insurance premiums for residents and commercial businesses. When PSFD took over fire protection in Jamestown in 2003, the ISO rating was 5.
Carson said the ratings are conducted every five years and the latest was done in November. He is awaiting the result.
Jamestown Station #46 is staffed by one captain, two firefighters and several resident firefighters, some of whom are training at GTCC. This increases the station’s manpower but it also gives trainees a chance to build up experience. Carson said GTCC’s fire academy is one of the best in the state and PSFD often hires graduates.
The station, at 301B E. Main St., houses a state-of-the art engine and a Guilford County Emergency Services vehicle. The station is also the home of the restored 1929 American LaFrance fire truck, the first vehicle of the Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department, which is not in service but used in special events such as parades.
The Jamestown and Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Departments merged in 2003 and PSFD currently operates out of five stations covering 52 sq. miles, with a population of 30,000.
