First responders, just like the general public, are not immune to viruses. The Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Department is no exception.
“Covid was just as strong last year as it was the first year and Covid hit us just like everybody else having to deal with it,” said Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Department’s Chief Derek Carson during the yearly report at the Jamestown Town Council Meeting on Jan. 25. “It was a staffing issue for us, especially toward the end of the year as the other variants came along and it became so contagious.”
He noted some staff were hired back and that PSFD’s Mackay Road station and the High Point Fire Department assisted on some calls.
“PSFD responded to 3,192 calls last year (Jan.1-Dec. 31) district wide,” said Carson.
This figure is higher than the previous year’s 2,891 responses.
Carson said once Covid hit, the department’s call volume went down.
“We cut out a lot of the calls we were responding to,” Carson said, noting the calls were still being answered. “But if it was a priority, we were still going. Some of the non-priority calls we did not initially [respond to] because EMS was handling those. We were trying to prevent the spread of Covid. We’ve since learned of strategies and ways to prevent that. We’ve gone back to riding all calls – and more than we were before.”
Department-wide, 1,779 calls last year were medical incidents, 267 were fire-related, 239 were motor vehicle accidents and 592 were service/good intent/false alarm.
“Call volume this year compared to last year is up 20 percent, getting back in line where we were pre-Covid,” Carson said. “November and December saw the two highest call volumes in the history of the department.”
This year, Jamestown was the fourth-busiest station within the Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Department, with 521 calls, down slightly from 536 calls the previous year. The station was the third-busiest last year after being the second-busiest station for several years.
Of those calls, the 327 medical incidents greatly outnumbered any other calls, typical of most departments. Many of those calls were to Shannon Gray Rehabilitation and Recovery Center, but calls were down there this year. Carson said the nurses or EMS handled incidents there.
“Shannon Gray was a contributor to a lot of our calls,” Carson said. “We’ve done a lot of public education over the last couple of years with nursing facilities in Guilford County. We’ve tried to educate them on when to call and things they can handle in-house.
“Not that it was an issue going but non-priority calls were pulling us out to where we couldn’t be available to another call that was an emergency. This year there were nine calls [at Shannon Gray].
“We weren’t dispatched on some calls this year,” Carson said of non-cardiac calls. “The nursing staff and EMS handled it alone.”
“One thing that Jamestown is fortunate to have is EMS housed in the fire station,” Carson added. “A lot of times EMS responds alongside us. That’s really key for the residents of Jamestown to have that unit readily available.”
The Jamestown station also responded to 30 fire-related incidents, 22 motor vehicle accidents and 75 service/good intent incidents. There were also 67 fire alarm events.
Carson is proud of the response time by Station #46. Engine turnout time, counted from the time the call comes to the station and the time the engine leaves, is 1.34 minutes, below the benchmark of 2 minutes, and faster than 1.42 minutes the previous year. Travel time from station to the site was also cut from 5.05 minutes to 4.21 minutes.
“What that means is we’re getting on the scene faster and especially on fire calls and medical incidents,” Carson said. “One of the capital investments we made over the last year was Station Alert, a new technology that allows us to be alerted faster.”
In Jamestown, property value exposed to fire was only $140,900, compared to $956,500 the previous year, and property value lost from fire was $59,925, meaning $80,975 in property value was saved from fire last year.
“We had a very good year in Jamestown, fire-related,” Carson said.
Responding to calls is not the only duty of the Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Department. Fire prevention and education is important.
Station No. 46 in Jamestown hosted 17 programs in 2021, with 628 adults and children participating. The number of attendees is up considerably from the 462 served in 2020. Firefighters were not able to provide programming to the schools again this year due to Covid.
Additionally, local firefighters installed 18 smoke alarms. Carson urged homeowners to contact the station to have a free smoke alarm installed by checking the Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Department website or calling the Jamestown station at 336-454-3473 or headquarters at 336-299-4421.
“We’re doing smoke alarm canvasing on a quarterly basis,” Carson said. He suggested following PSFD on social media for the dates.
The year’s insurance inspection resulted in a class rating of 2 in Jamestown and 3 in the rest of the department, the same as previous years. The lower the rating is, the better. Very few fire departments in the state have the Class 2 rating. Jamestown’s hydrants and water supply contribute to the good rating. Insurance ratings are used to determine insurance premiums for commercial businesses. When PSFD took over fire protection in Jamestown in 2003, the ISO rating was 5.
Carson said the ratings are every five years and the next will be in the fall of 2022 or early 2023.
Jamestown Station #46 is staffed by one lieutenant, two firefighters and several resident firefighters, some of whom are training at GTCC. It houses a new state-of-the art engine and a Guilford County Emergency Services vehicle. The station is also the home of the newly-restored 1929 American LaFrance fire truck, the first vehicle of the Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department, which will not be in service but used in special events such as parades.
The department has a partnership with the academy at GTCC so some have resident firefighters live in the fire station. This increases the station’s manpower but it also gives trainees a chance to build up experience.
According to the PSFD website, “In the fall of 1951 there were several bad house fires in the Pinecroft-Sedgefield vicinity. Several residents of the area decided to call a meeting at the Guilford Courthouse to organize a fire department. Robert Neely, a lawyer and resident of the district, made the application for incorporation. A meeting was held in his office on March 28, 1952. The district was established on a membership basis. A few months later, the Board of Directors authorized the purchase of a new pumper that pumped 500 gallons of water per minute. The new pumper was put into service on Jan. 28, 1953. The truck was housed in the rear of the Gate City Truck Stop on High Point Road, which was leased for $1 per year from Frank Joyce. The department was originally on a subscription basis, with each property owner paying ten cents on one hundred dollar evaluation. In 1956, the tax district was established.”
The Jamestown and Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Departments merged in 2003 and PSFD currently operates out of five stations covering 52 sq. miles, with a population of 30,000.
The total operating budget for PSFD for fiscal year 2021-22 is $4.2 million, with $696,365 supplied by the Town of Jamestown.
