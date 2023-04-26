After the success of the first Fiber Arts Day in 2021, the event returns April 29 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Join local artisans at the historic Mendenhall Homeplace as they demonstrate spinning, weaving, carding, needlework, garment making, doll making, knitting, crochet, lace making, punch embroidery, cross stitch, crewel, corn husk creations, chair caning, spinning, rag rugs and other items.
“Historic Jamestown Society looks forward to a day with fiber artisans sharing their crafts across the grounds of Mendenhall Homeplace,” said Julia Ebel, HJS president. “We expect a mix of fiber arts to be represented: knitting to quilting, fiber prep and spinning to rag rugs.”
The event will be held outside — on the grounds, porches and inside the bank barn.
Fiber art refers to the art form that consists of material made from natural or synthetic fabric using such items as fabric or yarn. We are all familiar with macramé, which became very popular in the 1970s when associated with the hippie movement. Decorative macramé wall hangings are still being made.
Jamestown’s own Oakdale Cotton Mill is considered a fiber-arts producer as it made cotton yarn.
Early artisans learned how to use plants native to their area as well as animal hair to create such things as cloth, baskets and yarn. Many of these heritage crafts are still being created in the area.
In the early days of Jamestown, girls were taught how to do handwork, but these days, men often join in doing fiber arts creations.
It was an important activity in the daily lives of the Mendenhall family. In fact, an old ad has been found indicating the family offered classes in needle arts for girls.
“In past years, various fiber arts skills were a part of the educational plan for girls in school,” Ebel said. “Stop by Jane Wade’s exhibit on the porch to hear about what fiber and needlework skills were taught. Ask her about hair flowers if you don’t already know what they are and how they were made.
“Mendenhall Homeplace was the home of Richard and Mary Pegg Mendenhall. Mary Pegg was known to have raised silkworms. She also was a weaver. Her loom is upstairs at the Mendenhall House and was restored by Alan and Natalie Teichman. Natalie will be among those present to share her broad knowledge of fiber arts with the public.”
Demonstrations and interactive events include embroidery, weaving, rug hooking and fiber art crafts.
Children will doing some craft activities.
“This gathering offers an opportunity for visitors to ask questions of those who have kept early fiber arts skills current,” Ebel said.
Handcrafted items and craft supplies will be available for sale. Friends of the Jamestown Library will have gift baskets for sale. Food also will be available for purchase.
Admission is free but donations are greatly appreciated to support the historic preservation and education of the Historic Jamestown Society, sponsor of the event.
Mendenhall Homeplace is located at 603 W. Main St., Jamestown, across from City Lake Park. Parking is across the street at the Park. Handicapped parking is available on the grounds.
Participants
- Rita Talchick, knitting
- Rose Ameen, quilting
- Jennifer Parham, knitting
- Stitcherdoodles, a group of who gather at the Jamestown Library to learn, share, and enjoy needlework of various sorts
- Gift baskets and books from the Jamestown Public Library
- Bobbie Huggins, quilting or knitting
- Angela King and others from the Spin Off group.
- Natalie Teichman, fiber arts.
- Jennifer Lane, fiber prep and spinning.
- Jenny Gorman and others from Carolina Fiber Guild II weaving
- Crystal Taylor Hesser, spinning and fiber prep
- Sue Metz, rag rugs and bowls
- Jane Wade, fiber arts in early education, silk and silkworms
- Debby Stone, spinning, plying
- And others
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.