“It’s hard to be on Camp and not tell how magical it is. There’s something powerful here that’s at work.” – Caleb, Victory Junction Camper, Counselor, and Volunteer
Do you want to make a difference in the lives of children with serious medical conditions? Do you want to experience the magic of camp? Do you want to join a community of fun, caring, and passionate people? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then Victory Junction is the place for you!
Located in Randleman, North Carolina, Victory Junction is a year-round camp facility for children with complex medical conditions that provides transformative experiences in a medically-safe environment at no cost to families.
The camp was the dream of Adam Petty, a fourth-generation racecar driver from the famous Petty family and a rising star in the motorsports world. Adam’s passion for racing was equaled only by his compassion for others, especially children. After his tragic death in a racing accident, Adam’s family and friends came together to realize his dream of a camp to serve children with serious medical conditions. Adam’s vision sprang to life when Victory Junction opened its gates in 2004. Since then, Camp has provided more than 115,000 fully accessible and adaptable experiences through its onsite and offsite programs.
While Victory Junction features beautiful facilities and fun activities, the people who come to Camp bring it all together. That’s why Victory Junction wants any potential campers, volunteers, and individuals looking for summer jobs to know about all of the opportunities we have to offer!
“It’s a pretty place, bunch of pretty buildings and stuff, but it never comes alive until the kids step on it. And then all of a sudden all that stuff just blends together. It’s not buildings anymore, it’s a camp, and the kids just put everything together for us.” – Richard Petty, Victory Junction Founder and NASCAR Legend
Campers
Victory Junction programs can accommodate hundreds of diagnoses and are available to children ages 6-16 for summer camp, and ages 3-16 for family weekends. Camp is a welcome break for kids who endure countless doctor visits and medical treatments.
Campers can enjoy fun activities like archery, horseback riding, fishing, arts and crafts, boating, zip lining, and so much more! All activities are adaptive, so that every child can participate. In addition to traditional summer camp sessions, Victory Junction offers family weekends, day programs, pediatric patient outreach, and a camp session for young adults.
If you know a child living with a complex medical condition who is ready to experience all the fun, laughter and joy of Victory Junction, encourage their family to apply for camp. Learn more at victoryjunction.org/camperzone.
Volunteers
Few things in life are more rewarding than helping children expand their horizons. If you are 19 years of age or older (or 18 years old if one year has elapsed since high school graduation), consider volunteering at Victory Junction. We need cabin counselors, program counselors, medical volunteers, kitchen volunteers and more. Whether it’s for a week of summer camp or a weekend in the spring or fall, Victory Junction has lots of volunteer opportunities. To learn more and apply, go to victoryjunction.org/teamvj.
Summer Staff
Each summer, Victory Junction hires a core group of summer staff to work closely with campers. Summer staffers must be 19 years of age or older (or 18 years old if one year has elapsed since high school graduation). Paid summer staff positions are residential and require a commitment for the entire summer, mid-May to mid-August. As a member of Victory Junction’s summer staff, you can help plan and implement activities for campers, provide support at program areas, and ensure campers’ safety and well-being. You can also gain valuable experience working with children with special needs, as well as in leadership, teamwork, and communication. To learn more and apply, go to victoryjunction.org/teamvj.
“There’s really nothing to think about other than how you’re going to help - because it will touch so many people’s lives, and it will be the best thing that you can do for other people and give people hope.” – Laurie, Victory Junction Camper Parent
Victory Junction needs your support and involvement to continue its mission of enriching the lives of children with serious illnesses and chronic medical conditions. Whether you are a camper, a volunteer, a summer staff, a donor, or a partner, you can make a lasting impact and help Victory Junction give campers the chance to experience adventure, find belonging, and build resilience. Discover how you can get involved at victoryjunction.org.
