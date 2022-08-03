Some people have been coming to the Wyndham Championship since it began in 1938 as the Greater Greensboro Open (GGO). Englishman Nick Faldo made his PGA Tour debut as a player in Greensboro in 1979 when the tournament was held at Forest Oakes Country Club. That year he tied for 44th and took home $737.86. In nine starts, Faldo’s best finish was third in 1981, pocketing $20,400. In all, he earned $64,178.86 at the GGO.
Throughout his career, he won six major titles including the Masters and Open championships three times each.
Faldo has spent the last 16 years in the broadcast booth after he retired from playing. This year’s Wyndham Championship will be his last with the tournament and with broadcasting in general. He announced his retirement in June.
“The great run includes the fact that I have been on the road since I was 18 years old and am about to be 65 years old this July,” Faldo said in a statement. “That’s a long run of airports, hotel rooms and restaurant meals.
“As a person who can appreciate the full circles that life can present, my mind goes back to the very first event I competed in on the PGA Tour in 1979, which was the GGO in Greensboro, N.C. Moving forward to now, I have come to the time that I am announcing my retirement from full-time broadcasting for CBS and the Golf Channel.
“As fate would have it, that will be on Aug. 7, 2022, at the end of the GGO, now named The Wyndham Championship in Greensboro where it all began for me in the U.S. all those years ago.”
The Wyndham Championship tweeted, “We’re honored to have been your first PGA Tour tournament and your last stop, Nick Faldo. We’ll miss seeing you.”
Faldo and his wife will move to Montana to work on developing other businesses and partnerships, including those with Black Bull Scotch Whisky, the Faldo Design business and the Faldo Series.
Sir Nick Faldo was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2009 for his services to golf. He is the only British golfer in the modern era to receive such an honor. He received the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, better known as the MBE, in 1988.
Trevor Immelman is expected to replace Faldo as lead analyst in the broadcast booth alongside Jim Nantz.
So, the Wyndham Championship will say “goodbye” to Nick Faldo on Aug. 7, having welcomed him to Greensboro many years, first as a player and last as an analyst.
