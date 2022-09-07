If you are trying to decide if something is true, consider its source. That is what Jim Lutzweiler did when he heard the story of a young mulatto girl named Emily whose presence of an intimate nature with General Santa Anna during the Battle of San Jacinto was said to have detained the general, thus causing the Mexicans to lose the 1836 battle.
Sam Houston, the winning commander of the Battle of San Jacinto that launched the independent Republic of Texas, shared the first person account with William Bollaert who wrote in his diary:
“The Battle of San Jacinto was probably lost to the Mexicans, owing to the influence of a Mulatta girl (Emily) belonging to Col. Morgan who was closeted in the tent with g’l [i.e., General] Santana, at the time the cry was made, ‘The Enemy! They come! They come! and detained Santana so long, that order could not be restored readily again.”
Lutzweiler was so intrigued with the story and how the tryst likely changed the course of Texas – American history – that he researched it and used it for his thesis while getting a master’s degree from North Carolina State University. He subsequently presented a paper on the subject to the 100th annual meeting of the Texas State Historical Association in Austin.
“The accuracy of that paper has never been successfully challenged,” Lutzweiler said.
In 2000, the Emily Morgan Hotel, immediately adjacent to the Alamo in San Antonio, sponsored a 3,000-word essay contest on “The Yellow Rose of Texas” and Lutzweiler won the contest and a prize of a week’s stay for four at the Emily Morgan Hotel valued at $9,000.
The essay is about three women: Emily Morgan (after whom the Hotel is named), a mulatto girl named Emily D. West from New Haven, Conn., and a yellow-tinted girl, whether real or imaginary, who inspired the song “The Yellow Rose of Texas,” which was published prior to or in 1853.
Lutzweiler has revived the story again in a 52-page signed, limited edition booklet The Juiciest Story in Texas History: Emily Morgan, Emily D. West and “The Yellow Rose of Texas,” published by his own Schnappsburg University Press in Jamestown.
“Artists often make limited edition prints and it is not uncommon in literature,” Lutzweiler said. “It makes a book a little more special, a real conversation piece.”
To Lutzweiler, however, it is the content of his booklet and the research he did to validate the material that really sets it apart. Previously, no one knew where the story originated. They knew it came from William Bollaert but not where he got it.
“For my thesis I made three trips to the Newberry Library in Chicago where Bollaert’s diaries are located,” Lutzweiler explained. “It was there that I discovered that Sam Houston, the winning commander of the Battle of San Jacinto, was Bollaert’s source. A white supremacist general told Bollaert that the reason he won the battle was because of a black girl.”
In 2001 the University of North Texas Press published Lutzweiler’s findings for the first time in a book.
The first part of Lutzweiler’s newly published booklet details the conclusions drawn from his research, Bollaert’s character and Bollaert’s diaries. The second half “A Harvard Historian’s Hiccup” critiques the account of the story in the book On Juneteenth by Annette Gordon-Reed, who teaches history and law at Harvard. Gordon-Reed discredits Bollaert’s account of the Battle of San Jacinto as told him by Houston.
“Gordon-Reed is a very influential person, but she and others are getting the story wrong,” Lutzweiler said. “I feel people deserve better history.”
In hopes of getting the historical information about the Battle of San Jacinto corrected, Lutzweiler has sent a complimentary copy of his booklet to Harvard’s Widener Library. High Point University also has recently acquired a copy.
The booklet is available to anyone by contacting the author at stjimbow@gmail.com. The cost is $10 plus postage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.