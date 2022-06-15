Not only did it take a lot of miles, but it also took a lot of years for Catherine Griffith to make her way from Portland, Ore., to Jamestown, N.C. In the process, there were several stops along the way.
Griffith is the new pastor at Jamestown Friends Meeting, a Quaker congregation on Guilford Road. She arrived in March and has since been assimilating into the congregation and learning about the community.
Griffith grew up as a Quaker in Portland not realizing that her journey in faith would one day lead her to becoming a pastor. She went to college, but quit to get married and have children.
When her children were in school, Griffith returned to college and finished her undergraduate work at the top of her class at the age of 30.
“In between all that I had a sense that I should go to seminary and began that right after I graduated from college,” she said. “But after I got a divorce, I thought that meant the end of my dream of ministry. As a female, it was hard to get any job in evangelical Christian Quaker ministry in the ’80s.”
Griffith found herself moving more to mainline Quaker beliefs that were similar to other denominations in some respects. While in school, a professor encouraged her to teach and during chaplain training another said she should be a chaplain. With three children to consider, Griffith continued to feel led to ministry and began to submit her resume. She received a call to pastor two smaller meetings simultaneously in Indianapolis, Ind.
“It was difficult to move my family 2,500 miles across country, but it was something I felt led to do,” Griffith said. “I pastored the two meetings for six years until one doubled in size and hired me full time.
“I think that congregation would have been happy for me to stay until I retired.”
When her youngest child began college, Griffith returned to school herself, taking one class at a time toward a master’s degree in religious studies. When he graduated, she decided to go to grad school full time. In the fall of 1999, she started work on a PhD at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, receiving a degree in the summer of 2004 in applied religion and ethics.
For approximately 12 years Griffith taught ethics and religious studies, including online college classes, but she could not get away from that pull to ministry. A friend encouraged her to do interim ministry and it was not long until she received a call from University Friends in Wichita, Kan. She worked there for two years before receiving a call to become a “settled” pastor at Jamestown Friends.
“I felt this was a good match for my ministry,” Griffith said. “The congregation here likes that I can think as well as listen to God and provide spiritual guidance. I can help people think more clearly about difficult issues.
“I bring experience and wisdom with me,” Griffith added. “My hope is to help the congregation at Jamestown Friends figure out where it will be in five years and how we can make a real difference in our world today.”
Griffith notes that Jamestown Friends is more on the progressive side of Quaker beliefs. In addition to quiet time, the congregation participates in singing and hearing a prepared message. Worship is held each Sunday at 11 a.m. On the second and fourth Sundays, an Adult Forum is held at 10 a.m. with different members of the congregation leading the discussions.
“Everybody is welcome here,” Griffith said.
